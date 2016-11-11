Cook-Artis to co-host ‘Pathway to Pardon’ workshop

ABOVE PHOTO: Tonyelle Cook- Artis

State Rep. Tonyelle Cook-Artis, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack will co-host a workshop designed to inform constituents about the possibilities of clearing their name from minor past convictions.

The “Pathway to Pardon” workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Finley Recreation Center Auditorium, 7701 Mansfield Ave., Philadelphia.

Cook-Artis said, constituents can learn how the pardon process works in the Commonwealth, and how they can seek a pardon for past convictions. Representatives from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Board of Pardons, and the Department of Corrections will be on hand to discuss the process and answer questions.

“Many people have fallen on hard times as a result of a minor conviction that keeps haunting them,” Cook-Artis said. “I believe this workshop will help constituents find a way to clear that conviction from their name and set them on the right path.”

“We are trying to educate Pennsylvanians about the pardon process and how it can be a tool to help people repair their lives for past mistakes that they made,” Stack said. “I am a strong believer in forgiveness, and I support giving people second chances.”

For more information, constituents may call Cook-Artis’ district office at 215-242-7300.