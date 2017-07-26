Image

12:49 PM / Thursday July 27, 2017

PA529
26 Jul 2017

Congressman Bob Brady former campaign aide pleads guilty to hiding cash from feds

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 26, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former aide to a one-time Democratic Congressional candidate has reached a plea agreement with the feds over a payoff scheme involving the campaign of his opponent, Bob Brady.

Image

Carolyn Cavaness, 34, has admitted to covering up $90,000 in payments from Congressman Bob Brady’s re-election team to the 2012 campaign of her boss, former Philadelphia judge Jimmie Moore.

No one else has been charged and prosecutors do not name Brady or Moore in the filing.

In return for the money, court papers show Moore promised to end his primary challenge against Brady.

Acting U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen says Cavaness’ plea is a win for the public.

“This kind of conduct abuses the trust that our communities place in their public officials and this kind of conduct contributes to the cynicism about government that is sadly so common today,” Lappen said. “Our office very vigorously and aggressively political corruption of all types.”

According to court records, Cavaness routed the money though fake businesses to skirt federal election law.

In the court filing, prosecutors say “Candidate A…a powerful figure in Philadelphia politics” attempted to influence the testimony of a witness in the investigation.

Federal officials are continuing with their investigation.

Congressman Brady and a lawyer for Cavaness have yet not returned a request for comment.

Related Posts

Congressman Brady presents $5,000 check to support Overbrook Monarchs football team Congressman Brady requests the U. S. Attorney’s Office to investigate arson and bomb threats at two schools in Delaware County Congressman Bob Brady receives USW Local 10-1 working class hero award named in his honor
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, posed with their gorgeous mom for photos

July 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Jay-Z and Beyonce (Photo: JStone / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old...

Seniors

Before Retiring, Try Spending Like a Retired Person

July 21, 2017

A financial adviser’s suggestions on finding cutbacks before you need to   By Trey Smith In planning...

Commentary

What Happens When Police Slay a White Woman?

July 21, 2017

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson The slaying of  Justine Damond, a white woman from Australia, by a Minneapolis...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 23

July 21, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This year Mercury goes retrograde four times; and the third time is...

Health

Beat the heat: Tips to stay healthy and hydrated

July 21, 2017

BPT Americans love summertime and with good reason. It is the best time for outdoor fun and...

Oasis

Six things we need to stop saying to bereaved parents

July 21, 2017

Joan Markwell knows the gut-wrenching, hollow feeling left behind when a child is taken too early. It’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff