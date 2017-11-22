Up and coming rap/spoken word artist Andre Saunders releases first album, ‘Moments’

I sit and reflect on the journey it took to create this piece of art. This whole experience has been about “Moments.” Good and bad moments. Honest moments. This is my most personal and revealing music to date. It is what my fans and supporters have grown to love me for. I am confidant yet vulnerable in the same breath. Learning to accept what I cannot change while trying to change the things I can. Always a big picture thinker experiencing so much in life has made me even more appreciative today.

These songs and poems are like my therapy sessions. The only place I feel comfortable expressing these thoughts most times, often feeling misunderstood. This journey has been about trusting the process and remaining true to my beliefs and myself. It’s been great to have famous people and celebrity figures acknowledge and commend my work. From being called “The Chance The Rapper of Philly” by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson to eating dinner with Naughty By Nature and Sean telling them how special I am.

All of these moments are humbling.

A single moment can change a lot in someone’s life. I’ve had a lot of these moments while creating this project. Being involved in two car accidents, broken friendships and relationships with people once close to me, experiencing depression, seeing those around me go through difficult times, so many highs and lows. One of the worst moments was the death of my beautiful friend Zakiyyah. She was and will forever be special to me. I recently read somewhere that “stars can’t shine without darkness.”

I relate to that so much as I reflect on the creation process of this project. I want to find true success on my own terms. I hope everyone loves and appreciates this music. It may take a few listens, as it is multi-layered but it is me sharing pieces of my heart with listeners.

Moments by Andre Saunders will be released Dec. 1st on iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify as well as all other streaming platforms.