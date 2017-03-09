Image

1:25 AM / Friday March 10, 2017

PA529
9 Mar 2017

Coffins Discovered At Construction Site In Old City

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 9, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several coffins have been uncovered at a construction site in Old City, Philadelphia.

The coffins are being dug up on Arch Street near the Betsy Ross house between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

CBS 3 is told the construction site used to be a cemetery for a neighboring church.

It’s not clear how many graves are there, and workers have been told not to speak.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and workers could be seen digging up multiple coffins.

Image

They were also seen sifting through dirt and putting items into gallon-sized Ziploc bags, though it’s unclear what the items were.

CBS 3’s Anita Oh is told a 12 to 13 story apartment complex is going to be built at the site.

Contractors on site are currently working to put up fencing.

They have declined comment.

Related Posts

Democratic National Convention names construction services firm Mayor Nutter highlights construction President’s House site nears completion, preps for opening
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

So you have heart failure, now what? Seven tips for management

March 3, 2017

BPT The common misconception about having heart failure is that your heart immediately stops beating. The reality...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to find affordable high-speed home internet services

March 3, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any resources that can help me find affordable high-speed home...

Go With The-Flo

Mahershala Ali welcomed his first child, Bari Najma Ali, just four days before the historic win

March 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Bari Najma Ali  (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The glow of Best Picture...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Mar. 5

March 3, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: It’s mainly business as usual this week (whatever ‘as usual’ means because...

Color Of Money

Governor Wolf announces appointment of Kerry L. Kirkland as Deputy Secretary for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities

March 3, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gov. Tom Wolf  (Photo: George Sheldon / shutterstock) Harrisburg, PA – Governor Wolf on Wednesday...

Entertainment

A joyful noise in Germantown for historic month

March 3, 2017

By Kendall Alexander @SteezieKBreezie Music is to African-American heritage as hydrogen bonds are to DNA–essential.  Before we...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff