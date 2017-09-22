Image

3:23 PM / Friday September 22, 2017

PA529
22 Sep 2017

Citywide Trustees of Philadelphia’s monthly meeting at Canaan Baptist Church in Germantown

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 22, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  From left to right; Rev. James L. Ford (2nd Pilgrim Baptist Church – Pastor), James E. Rhone, Sr. (Urban Ministries, Inc. – Sales Consultant), Philadelphia City Councilman-At-Large Allan Domb, Ronald J. Harper, Esq. (Harper & Paul Law Firm) and Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr. (AMACHI – President).  (Photo: Solomon Williams)

 

Patricia Gilliam Clifford

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

The Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr. will be leading an eight-part educational initiative for the Citywide Trustees of Philadelphia, according to the organization’s president Ronald J. Harper, Esq.

Citywide Trustees of Philadelphia, which has existed for several decades, announced the initiative at the church’s monthly meeting at Canaan Baptist Church in Germantown recently.

Harper expressed gratitude and enthusiasm about the participation the former mayor, who is also an ordained minister, and president and founder of AMACHI, an organization that mentors children whose parents are incarcerated.

The eight-part series, which will focus on church administration with the theme, “So You Want to be a Trustee; Now What?” These presentations will lead towards earning credits based on attendance throughout the year in accordance with the Standards of the Philadelphia Area Trustees and Stewards Registry.

Image

Former Philadelphia Mayor Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr., provides insight on how to establish structure. (Photo: Solomon Williams)

Goode, who celebrated his 75th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary with wife Velma in August, was reflective. He described his spiritual journey since his youth and almost lifelong membership at First Baptist Church of Paschall. He also explained the legal and moral responsibilities of church trustees in detail and described their role as “corporate officers.”

Goode also provided a proposed schedule of topics for the remaining meetings and facilitated a question and answer period.  Topics for upcoming meetings included: the spiritual life of a trustee; the trustee as a financial adviser; the legal status of the trustee in the church, and establishing subsidiary corporations to separate liabilities.

Carlene Neal, a Canaan Baptist Church trustee and Political Action Committee chair of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Omega Chapter, also welcomed Philadelphia City Councilman-at-Large Allan Domb  to the gathering, which was well attended. Councilman Domb made an informative presentation, entitled, “Earned Income Tax Credits: Increasing the Income of Our Congregations.”

From left: Carlene Neal (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Political Actions Committee Chair), Councilman Allan Domb and Karen Hayes (Chair, Trustee Board of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church). (Photo: Solomon Williams)

“I’m looking forward to a prophetic season, a season of gaining wisdom and understanding,” Harper said. “I expect a season of revisiting the educational tools of our stewardship as trustees, but understanding how we free up the ministry to save souls. Reverend Dr. Goode provides an opportunity to link training of trustees with ministerial perspectives of church governance towards improving the church environment for a greater witnessing of God’s promise to prosper us and not do us harm.”

“The Citywide Trustees is an association of trustees from Christian churches, who come together on a monthly basis to create an environment of mutual support and shared ministry, with the primary emphasis being preparation for leadership, church management, sharing of policies and procedures, planning, and church structure as it relates to their tax exemption[s], community development and services,” Harper continued. “The group achieves its purpose through an open forum, speakers and the collection of resources.”

Churches from throughout Philadelphia participate. As many as 80 churches have been represented at these meetings over the years.

Harper, of the Philadelphia- based Harper and Paul Law Firm, contributes much to the city. The prominent attorney’s numerous accomplishments include serving as the past president of the Barristers Association of Philadelphia and past member of the Board of Pardons for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He currently serves as President of the Philadelphia Affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Race for the Cure.

Related Posts

White Rock Baptist Church celebrates 55 years of leadership by its pastor, Rev. Dr. William J. Shaw Reverend Dr. Damone B. Jones appointed new Chairman Board of Trustees of Philadelphia Prisons System Reverend G. Daniel Jones, D. Minister, D.D. senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Germantown retires after 31 years of service
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Hollywood Insiders upset over the manner which Sterling K. Brown’s acceptance speech was cut at the Emmy Awards

September 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sterling K. Brown   (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Hollywood Insiders were...

Seniors

Tips for choosing the Medicare plan that’s right for you

September 22, 2017

BPT Fall and winter don’t just bring cooler temperatures and the holidays – the final seasons of...

Food And Beverage

Throw the ultimate tailgate

September 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Buffalo Chicken Wings   Family Features Football season is back, and that means it’s time...

Entertainment

Words With Friends adds 50,000 pop culture words

September 22, 2017

By Mark Kennedy associated press NEW YORK — Tell your bae or your bestie: The mobile game...

Health

Americans address the need to better prepare for Alzheimer’s disease

September 22, 2017

NewsUSA The odds that you know someone affected by Alzheimer’s are high, considering that more than five...

Oasis

Call for auditions for the production of ‘Gospel on Broadway’ production of ‘Black Nativity’ for 2017

September 22, 2017

Director/playwright Douglas Rucker and artistic/music director Brian Dandridge are thrilled to announce the 2017 auditions for the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff