12:12 AM / Tuesday January 9, 2018

PA529
8 Jan 2018

City of Philadelphia Municipal Offices to Close at 2pm

January 8, 2018

PHILADELPHIA – Because of the forecast for sleet and/or freezing rain, all City of Philadelphia municipal offices will close at 2pm today, Monday January 8, 2018. All non-essential personnel are encouraged to go home at 2pm, as road conditions are expected to worsen this afternoon.

Image

All First Judicial District courts will also close at 2pm. All critical court services (Arraignment Court; Bail Acceptance; and Emergency Protection from Abuse) are expected to remain operational. The decision to close any court in session will be made by the presiding judge or appointing authority.

Inmate visits today at all jails in Philadelphia County will be cancelled after 3pm.

The City’s Code Blue remains in effect until 7am on Tuesday, January 9th, to prevent weather related deaths among people experiencing homelessness during dangerously cold temperatures. During a Code Blue, the city’s homeless outreach teams increase staffing and foot patrols throughout the city and transport homeless people directly to shelter 24 hours a day. Also, during a Code Blue, Philadelphia Police are authorized to transport homeless people to a shelter.

City officials urge concerned citizens who see a person living on the street to call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 and report the sighting. During the call, citizens should provide the address, location, and description of the person in need. Homeless outreach teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

