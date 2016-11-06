Image

10:53 PM / Sunday November 6, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
6 Nov 2016

City files injunction for SEPTA workers to end strike for election day only

septa_new_flyer_de40lf_5606h
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 6, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia wants a judge to order striking transit employees to return to work on Election Day so residents can get to the polls to vote.

Officials filed a request for an injunction Sunday but said it’s for Tuesday only.

“The Law Department must act now to ensure that as many Philadelphia residents as possible can vote without disruption,” said Sozi Pedro Tulante, city solicitor, in a statement, adding that there is still time for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and its workers’ union to resolve the strike before then.

Image

Transport Workers Union’s 4,700 employees walked off the job after midnight last Monday, shutting down transit service that provides about 900,000 rides daily on city buses, trolleys and subways. Pensions, work rules and health care costs were said to be among the issues on the bargaining table.

Also on Sunday, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he’ll file a brief in support of an injunction request filed by SEPTA.

“This strike has been devastating for so many individuals and their families and has created extreme hardships for the city and for businesses,” Wolf said in a statement. “The time for it to end is now.”

A state court judge plans to hear motions in the case Monday morning. Jamie Horwitz, spokesman for the local chapter of the TWA, said the union won’t comment until after Monday’s hearing.

SEPTA says that once a strike ends, it could be back to full service within 16 hours.

Related Posts

wk-rev_10-23-16cSEPTA workers vote to authorize strike wk-rev_11-09-14aUnion workers, SEPTA reach tentative deal; strike averted Photo: SEPTA Facebook pageSEPTA releases service interruption plan in case of Nov 1 Strike
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

It’s not religious, but T.D. Jakes hopes new show will ‘minister’

oasis_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Nekesa Mumbi Moody associated press NEW YORK — T.D. Jakes doesn’t wave around the Bible or...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Incentive trusts can motivate your heirs

seniors_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about incentive trusts? I have two adult children that...

Go With The-Flo

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in a seemingly endless battle for power at “The View”

go-flo_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Whoopi Goldberg  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to the Daily Mail,...

Style

The Baggy Method may be the answer to your dry-hair, moisturizing blues

style_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Arlette Johnson, an admitted fashionista, styles her hair straight, braided, loose and curly. She...

Color Of Money

Helping veterans build careers

money_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Family Features Once their military service ends, veterans can face obstacles in assimilating back into civilian life....

Entertainment

Kam’s Kapsules:  For movies opening November 11, 2016

enter_11-06-16x

November 4, 2016

by Kam Williams BIG BUDGET FILMS Almost Christmas (PG-13 for profanity, drug use and suggestive content) Holiday...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff