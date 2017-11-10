Image

2:45 AM / Saturday November 11, 2017

PA529
10 Nov 2017

City declares Code Blue emergency; effective tonight at 7:00 p.m. until Sunday

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA – The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) has declared the first Code Blue emergency warning of the cold weather season effective tonight at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 12th at 7:00 a.m.

During this time, extra homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets encouraging homeless people to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People experiencing homelessness will be strongly encouraged to remain indoors until the Code Blue has ended. OHS is providing 80 extra shelter beds throughout the Code Blue period.

City officials are urging the public to call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time if they see someone who is homeless and sleeping on the street. Homeless outreach teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Image

OHS issues a Code Blue when the National Weather Service predicts wind chills of 20 degrees or lower or precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees.

Related Posts

City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting Monday night It’s time for cops to break the ‘Blue Code of Silence’ Philadelphia Union, Independence Blue Cross Foundation to hold Community CPR Awareness event this Sunday, Sept. 10
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)   associated press NEW YORK — Kevin Hart got...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff