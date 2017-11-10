City declares Code Blue emergency; effective tonight at 7:00 p.m. until Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) has declared the first Code Blue emergency warning of the cold weather season effective tonight at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 12th at 7:00 a.m.

During this time, extra homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets encouraging homeless people to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People experiencing homelessness will be strongly encouraged to remain indoors until the Code Blue has ended. OHS is providing 80 extra shelter beds throughout the Code Blue period.

City officials are urging the public to call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time if they see someone who is homeless and sleeping on the street. Homeless outreach teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OHS issues a Code Blue when the National Weather Service predicts wind chills of 20 degrees or lower or precipitation with temperatures below 32 degrees.