Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia to host citywide K-8th grade school fair

Families are invited on October 22 to learn about different district, private and charter schools

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) will host its first-ever Citywide K-8th Grade School Fair at Girard College on October 22 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Families from all over Philadelphia are invited to come to this free event to learn more about the district, private, and charter school options for their children.

About 100 area schools will have booths staffed by representatives ready to answer parent questions and share enrollment information, application processes, and more. Attendees will learn more about K-8th grade school options, meet one-on-one with admissions officers, and have access to other family resources in Philadelphia. Everyone who attends the school fair will be automatically enrolled in a back to school supplies raffle.

“We want to give parents more access to information and help them choose the best school for their children,” said Ina Lipman, executive director of Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia. “This is our first time hosting a citywide school fair and we made an effort to include all types of schools to fit the needs of parents. We’re anticipating families will come with a lot of questions and we’re thrilled to be able provide the resources to answer them.”

In addition to schools, representatives from family resources including ArtReach, Outward Bound Philly, and Science to the Max will have tables to provide parents with information. These organizations work to support both students and families get engaged with education and ensure that students are getting the help they need regardless of financial status or disability.

This event is free, open to the public and requires no RSVP.

The Citywide K-8th Grade School Fair comes on the heels of the opening of CSFP’s scholarship application for the upcoming school year. New this year, parents who apply for CSFP’s K-8th grade need-based, private school scholarships by November 15 will have priority in CSFP’s random scholarship lottery for one of the 2,000 scholarship awards.