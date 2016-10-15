Image

5:28 PM / Saturday October 15, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
15 Oct 2016

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia to host citywide K-8th grade school fair

local_10-16-16f
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 15, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

Families are invited on October 22 to learn about different district, private and charter schools

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) will host its first-ever Citywide K-8th Grade School Fair at Girard College on October 22 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Families from all over Philadelphia are invited to come to this free event to learn more about the district, private, and charter school options for their children. 

About 100 area schools will have booths staffed by representatives ready to answer parent questions and share enrollment information, application processes, and more. Attendees will learn more about K-8th grade school options, meet one-on-one with admissions officers, and have access to other family resources in Philadelphia. Everyone who attends the school fair will be automatically enrolled in a back to school supplies raffle.

“We want to give parents more access to information and help them choose the best school for their children,” said Ina Lipman, executive director of Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia. “This is our first time hosting a citywide school fair and we made an effort to include all types of schools to fit the needs of parents. We’re anticipating families will come with a lot of questions and we’re thrilled to be able provide the resources to answer them.”

Image

In addition to schools, representatives from family resources including ArtReach, Outward Bound Philly, and Science to the Max will have tables to provide parents with information. These organizations work to support both students and families get engaged with education and ensure that students are getting the help they need regardless of financial status or disability.

This event is free, open to the public and requires no RSVP.

The Citywide K-8th Grade School Fair comes on the heels of the opening of CSFP’s scholarship application for the upcoming school year. New this year, parents who apply for CSFP’s K-8th grade need-based, private school scholarships by November 15 will have priority in CSFP’s random scholarship lottery for one of the 2,000 scholarship awards.

Related Posts

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia’s (CSFP) open scholarship application period ends March 1. Philadelphia families must act now to be considered for 2,000 new, four- year scholarship for K-8th Layout 12,000 new K-8th grade scholarships now available for Philadelphia school children in-philly_01-12-14b.-w456-h303-p0-q70-Fa-S1Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia, opens K-8 scholarhips application season
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Group Power

oasis_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

By Stephanie Montague If you have ever moved from an apartment to house or anywhere for that...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Five steps to a truly life-changing visit to Cuba

travel_16-16-16a

October 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Atmosphere of bars and terraces in the Old Town Square  (Salvador Aznar / Shutterstock.com) BPT...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

Guest Commentary: Ben & Jerry’s come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

money_16-16-16a

October 15, 2016

www.benjerry.com Black lives matter. They matter because they are children, brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. They matter...

Entertainment

Parliament Funkadelic drops the Mothership connection on Philly

enter_10-16-16e

October 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Parliament Funkadelic  (Jason Benz Bennee / Shutterstock.com) By Kendall Alexander @SteezieKBreezie Friday, October 7, 2016,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff