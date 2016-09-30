Cheyney University to celebrate Homecoming week of Oct. 3

ABOVE PHOTO: Courtesy of Cheyney University

CHEYNEY, PA –As students celebrate completing the first half of the semester and alumni reminisce about the good ol’ days spent on campus, both can marvel at how their lives have been transformed since first stepping onto Cheyney’s historic campus. Cheyney University students, alumni and the public will celebrate Homecoming 2016 with a wide range of activities which begin on Monday, October 3 and run through Sunday, October 9, including a poetry slam, bonfire, laser tag and pep rally.

This year’s campus theme, TRANSFORMATION: Learn. Change. Grow, inspires many of the Homecoming activities.

Cheyney’s kings and queens take the spotlight at the glamorous “Mister and Miss Cheyney Coronation” at 7 pm on Wednesday, October 5, in the Marian Anderson Music Center auditorium. This highly anticipated program is free and open to the public.

Friday evening activities include the 7 pm Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on October 7 at the Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Well-known ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is the emcee. For tickets, contact Elaine Miller at (610) 566-4209 or elawhorne@verizon.net. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The Lady Wolves volleyball team is at home at Cope Hall Gymnasium for 7 pm games against Bowie State University on Wednesday, October 5 and plays Lock Haven University on Friday, October 7. On Saturday, October 8 Cheyney volleyball hosts Pitt Johnstown at Cope Hall Gymnasium at 11 am and football plays Lock Haven at O’Shields Stevenson Stadium at 1 pm. Tickets may be purchased at the gate.

The Cheyney University National Alumni Association (CUNAA) hosts a concert featuring Nadjah Nicole from NBC’s Emmy Award winning TV show The Voice and The Jenkins Project at 7 pm on Saturday, October 8 at the Marion Anderson Music Center. Tickets cost $15 for students, $25 for CUNAA Members, $35 General admission. CUNAA Life Members are eligible for one free ticket with ID.

For more information or to RSVP to any alumni events, contact Alumni Director Greg Benjamin, 610-399-2419 or gbenjamin@cheyney.edu

A liberal arts university, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania hosts signature programs such as the Keystone Honors Academy, the Call Me MISTER teaching program, the Aquaculture Research and Education Laboratory, and an accredited hotel, restaurant, and tourism management program. Recognized as the nation’s 1st HBCU, Cheyney University has been educating students since 1837. The University offers baccalaureate and graduate degree programs at two locations, Cheyney and Philadelphia, PA – Center City. For more information, please visit the website at www.cheyney.edu

For more information on these and other events, please contact Gwen Owens, Director of Public Relations, 610-399-2121 or via email at gowens@cheyney.edu.