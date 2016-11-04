Image

1:24 PM / Friday November 4, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
4 Nov 2016

Chef Murph to cook Veterans Day lunch meal for homeless veterans Nov. 11

local_11-06-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 4, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Chef Murph

Image

On Friday, Nov. 11, the military veterans who frequent the Veterans Multi-Service Center will be getting a great lunch whipped up by a celebrity chef.

Chef K.T. Murphy, better known as Chef Murph, will be whipping up a feast fit for those who have served our country from 10a.m to 1:30 p.m. at the Multi-Service Center, 213-217 N. 4th St.

Chef Murph, the founder of the Humans for People Foundation, has cooked at food festivals, soup kitchens and shelters around the country.

He’s also written 50 books on food production, teaches food safety is also a founding partner of the International Hospitality Society. He has appeared on various television food programs.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House to host numerous homeless vets on Thanskgiving and Christmas TV One announces the network premiere of documentary “Veterans of Color” on Monday, Nov. 11 Parker to hold workshop for veterans
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

It’s not religious, but T.D. Jakes hopes new show will ‘minister’

oasis_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Nekesa Mumbi Moody associated press NEW YORK — T.D. Jakes doesn’t wave around the Bible or...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Incentive trusts can motivate your heirs

seniors_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about incentive trusts? I have two adult children that...

Go With The-Flo

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in a seemingly endless battle for power at “The View”

go-flo_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Whoopi Goldberg  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to the Daily Mail,...

Style

The Baggy Method may be the answer to your dry-hair, moisturizing blues

style_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Arlette Johnson, an admitted fashionista, styles her hair straight, braided, loose and curly. She...

Color Of Money

Helping veterans build careers

money_11-06-16a

November 3, 2016

Family Features Once their military service ends, veterans can face obstacles in assimilating back into civilian life....

Entertainment

Omar Sy, a Rising Star!: The “Inferno” Interview

enter_11-06-16z

November 3, 2016

  By Kam Williams Omar Sy is an award-winning actor, comedian, comic writer and television personality who has...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff