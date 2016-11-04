Chef Murph to cook Veterans Day lunch meal for homeless veterans Nov. 11

ABOVE PHOTO: Chef Murph

On Friday, Nov. 11, the military veterans who frequent the Veterans Multi-Service Center will be getting a great lunch whipped up by a celebrity chef.

Chef K.T. Murphy, better known as Chef Murph, will be whipping up a feast fit for those who have served our country from 10a.m to 1:30 p.m. at the Multi-Service Center, 213-217 N. 4th St.

Chef Murph, the founder of the Humans for People Foundation, has cooked at food festivals, soup kitchens and shelters around the country.

He’s also written 50 books on food production, teaches food safety is also a founding partner of the International Hospitality Society. He has appeared on various television food programs.