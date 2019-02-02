Image

8:20 PM / Tuesday May 7, 2019

2 Feb 2019

Cephas to join powerful House Appropriations Committee

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192nd Dist.) announced on Monday that she was appointed to serve on several key House committees to provide and better serve her district for the 2019-20 legislative session.

Cephas was selected to serve on the Appropriations; Labor and Industry; Aging and Older Adult Services; and Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees.

“To understand a government’s priorities, you have to look at where it spends its money,” she said. “As a legislator from Philadelphia County, my top priority always will be advancing policies to help tackle our 26 percent poverty rate. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will be laser- focused on our investments in workforce development, the tools we are using to spur economic growth across the region, and how we are ensuring that working families can obtain family- sustaining jobs.

“I’m thrilled to use my new influential committee assignment and experience from my first term in office to better serve Philadelphia and the commonwealth as a whole. These committees have a direct impact on everyone in my district and Pennsylvania. Many of my constituents have voiced concerns about the direction of our government, and I plan to fight for the people first above all else.”

Cephas added that while all of these committees are crucial to better serving her district, the Labor and Industry and Appropriations committees specifically enhance her mission to help working families across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Cephas encourages residents to stay up to date on her work by signing up for her periodic e-mail updates through her website at: www.pahouse.com/Cephas.

