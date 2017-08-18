Popular Caribbean Palm brings island and soul food to Germantown Ave.

Popular Caribbean Palm food truck opens new restaurant at 6114 Germantown Avenue

By Monica Peters

The Caribbean Palm food truck empire expanded to Northwest Philadelphia—this time with a new restaurant at 6114 Germantown Avenue.

The new takeout-only restaurant which opened last month is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also deliver.

Initially known for their delicious Caribbean and soul food fare on their trucks at 18th & JFK Blvd. and 36 & Market Sts., faithful foodies can never get enough of the delicious dishes that taste like home. On any given day, you will see a long line of faithful patrons at the trucks from near and far feigning for island and American soul food.

(Think candied yams, mac-n-cheese, collard greens, fried fish, oxtails, curry chicken, rice and peas and steamed cabbage to name a few!)

Thus, the restaurant. And no worries–the food trucks will still be open for business.

“I wanted to use it [the restaurant] as a commissary for my food carts but the public kept asking me to open a restaurant that is also open on the weekends,” said owner Christine Benjamin.

Benjamin also stands by Caribbean Palm’s impeccable reputation for great food and customer service at all three locations.

“We are friendly and our food is good. And, it’s consistent. You taste the food today and come back ten months from now and you’ll still get the same taste (good food) you had ten months ago. I make sure the food comes out the same. If I mess it up one day I won’t come out with it,” she said in an interview earlier this year with The SUN.

Will Caribbean Palm’s famous $6 lunch truck specials be at the restaurant?

“Yes,” says Benjamin.

“Still the same, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. any chicken that is listed with rice and peas or rice.”

The Caribbean Palm takeout restaurant is located at 6114 Germantown Avenue and is open Monday through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks at both locations 18th & JFK and 36th & Market Sts. are open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call in advance to place your order. Delivery is also available. The number for all three locations are 267-474-0184

Follow on Facebook @ CaribbeanpalmJamaicanFood, on IG @ caribbeanpalm_jamaican_food and on Twitter @caribbeanpalm1