Image

6:56 PM / Thursday October 5, 2017

PA529
5 Oct 2017

Candidate admits Bob Brady’s campaign paid him for leaving race

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 5, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A onetime challenger to U.S. Rep. Bob Brady has pleaded guilty to hiding a $90,000 payment from the powerful Philadelphia Democrat’s campaign in exchange for dropping out of a 2012 primary.

Jimmie Moore is a former city judge. He pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Philadelphia to a charge of filing a false campaign finance report.

According to court documents, Moore met with Brady shortly before exiting the race.

Investigators say the two discussed the arrangement and it was agreed that the payment would be disguised.

Image

Brady hasn’t been charged with a crime. His lawyer has denied there was an agreement to hide the money’s source.

Prosecutors say the money was supposed to cover Moore’s campaign debts, but they allege some was used for personal expenses.

Moore will be sentenced Jan. 11

Related Posts

DA Seth Williams admits corruption, will resign Congressman Bob Brady receives USW Local 10-1 working class hero award named in his honor Congressman Bob Brady former campaign aide pleads guilty to hiding cash from feds
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Applebees offering $1 Margaritas for month of October

October 5, 2017

Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita™, as part...

Entertainment

Labelle, Jill Scott and other notables inducted into Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame

October 4, 2017

NBC10–The Philadelphia Music Alliance inducted nine new members to their Walk of Fame Wednesday afternoon. A group...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff