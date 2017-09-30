Image

12:27 AM / Sunday October 1, 2017

PA529
30 Sep 2017

How you can help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 30, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Volunteer Teresa Cruz places donated food items in a box for hurricane relief bound for Puerto Rico Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in the Little Havana area in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

By Jennifer Hijazi 

www.pbs.org

Islands throughout the Caribbean communities are beginning a long road to recovery from several major hurricanes that have ravaged the Atlantic. But Puerto Rico in particular is facing what local officials have described as a full-blown humanitarian crisis, with devastation they call “apocalyptic.”

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma made landfall on the island, Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria, the worst natural disaster the island has seen in nearly a century. Sixteen people have died as a result of the storm, according to the Associated Press, a number local officials expect to rise. The island has virtually no running water or electricity; around 80 percent of the island’s crops have been destroyed. Scores of Puerto Ricans are gathering around what’s left of the island’s cell towers, desperate for contact with loved ones.

Nearly all of the U.S. territory’s 3.4 million residents need assistance recovering from the storm. Here’s how you can help.

Cash. Most organizations are asking for cash, rather than supplies, so they can route help to where it’s needed most more quickly. Here are some of the largest groups with campaigns underway:

  • United for Puerto Rico (spearheaded by the First Lady of Puerto Rico)
  • UNICEF
  • Center for Popular Democracy
  • Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” page
  • International Medical Corps
  • Former U.S. presidents have expanded their One America Appeal to include recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Catholic Relief Services
  • Americares
  • Direct Relief
  • Save the Children, which focuses specifically on the needs of families and their children.
  • Global Giving has a $2 million goal for victims of Hurricane Maria

GoFundMe has also created a hub that includes all campaigns for Hurricane Maria. You can also find campaigns for individual families seeking help for loved ones.

Supplies. The government of Puerto Rico has also launched a guide that details how individuals or companies can donate emergency and construction supplies (from bottled water, hand sanitizer and formula to extension cords, tarp and safety glasses). The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) is coordinating many of these donations here (and corporate giving here).

Image

Volunteers. Once infrastructure is stable, the island will also need volunteers. VOAD is a good place to start. It can help match you with organizations with efforts already underway.

Spread the word. Part of the problem is that much of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean isn’t able to ask for help, due to loss of power and infrastructure.

Facebook has a safety check page for victims and their families to check in with each other, as does Google Docs’ person finder. If you or loved one has access to any kind of cell or internet service, the American Red Cross also has an Emergency! App for saftey check-ins and updates. Univision launched an interactive page where you can search for updates on individual municipalities. Officials in Puerto Rico are asking people to report U.S. citizens who need emergency assistance to the State Department through its Task Force Alert program. Go to http://tfa.state.gov and select “2017 Storm Maria.”

Finding reliable ways to give, especially during times when multiple disasters intersect like they did this month, can be overwhelming. This list is a good place to start, but as always, do your own research to make sure your aid dollars go as far as they possibly can in the right direction. Visit www.CharityNavigator.org if you aren’t sure whether an organization is trustworthy.

Related Posts

Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico With 150MPH Winds Official: Hurricane Maria set Puerto Rico back decades Puerto Rico’s Guatajaca dam bursts amid mass evacuations and flash flooding
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Three ways to upgrade Fall entertaining

September 29, 2017

Family Features The transition from summer to fall – from lounging poolside to cozying up fireside –...

Entertainment

A look at Philly Fashion Week for Fall 2017

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Hosting the Macy’s Runway Show was Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author, and fashion designer Carson...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff