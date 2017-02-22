Broad Street Line service resumes after person fatally hit

*As of SUN press time the victim has been reported as being fatally struck
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) —
One person is hospitalized after being struck by a subway train on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.
Action News is told the incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the platform at the Tasker-Morris station.
Video from Chopper 6 HD over South Broad Street and Tasker Avenue showed one person on a stretcher being transferred to a waiting ambulance.
(As of SUN press time news agencies report the victim was fatally struck).
BSL: Trains have resumed normal operations. Expect some residual delays while full operations are being restored.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 22, 2017
Service on the Broad Street line was suspended in both directions between the Walnut-Locust and AT&T stations as police investigated.
Service resumed for all stops expect the Tasker-Morris Station around 10:20 a.m. Service at Tasker-Morris resumed a short time later.
