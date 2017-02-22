Image

9:18 PM / Wednesday February 22, 2017

PA529
22 Feb 2017

Broad Street Line service resumes after person fatally hit

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 22, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo from SeptaPhilly IG page

From 6abc

*As of SUN press time the victim has been reported as being fatally struck

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) —
One person is hospitalized after being struck by a subway train on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

Action News is told the incident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the platform at the Tasker-Morris station.

Video from Chopper 6 HD over South Broad Street and Tasker Avenue showed one person on a stretcher being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

(As of SUN press time news agencies report the victim was fatally struck).

Image

BSL: Trains have resumed normal operations. Expect some residual delays while full operations are being restored.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 22, 2017

Service on the Broad Street line was suspended in both directions between the Walnut-Locust and AT&T stations as police investigated.

Service resumed for all stops expect the Tasker-Morris Station around 10:20 a.m. Service at Tasker-Morris resumed a short time later.

 

 

 

Related Posts

The North Broad Renaissance to release its first State of North Broad Report North Broad Renaissance Awards largest contract to African American, woman-owned firm Volunteers join the North Broad Renaissance to help clean North Broad Street during the 9th Annual Philly Spring Clean Up
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Diabetes patients often skip eye exams: Survey

February 17, 2017

BPT The leading cause of blindness, diabetes, is steadily growing and is expected to affect one in...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to help older drivers give up the car keys

February 17, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend that can help me deal with my mom’s bad...

Go With The-Flo

Mikki Taylor will host the third event in the “TalkingBEAUTY” brunch series at the The Harlem Fine Arts Show

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mikki Taylor (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to reports, the Adele...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 20

February 17, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: According to the Urban Dictionary, Wednesday is Hump Day – “the midway...

Color Of Money

Homeless haircuts: Salvation of Sorrows boosting pride and dignity, one head at a time

February 17, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Chris Anderson (c) and his barbers work on clients.  (Photo: Courtesy Arlene Edmonds) By Arlene...

Entertainment

Funk legend Junie Morrison, of Parliament-Funkadelic and Ohio Players, dead at 62

February 19, 2017

From ABC News Radio Walter “Junie” Morrison, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose synthesizer work, arranging and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff