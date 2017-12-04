Bright Hope Baptist Church Elects Senior Pastor

Photo above Dr. Darron McKinney, Leaping Lion Photogahpy

On October 22, 2017, the members of Bright Hope Baptist Church located at 12th and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, definitively elected a Senior Pastor, Pastor-Elect Reverend Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr. Dr. McKinney will speak December 31st at Bright Hope’s annual Watch Night Service and will deliver his first sermon Sunday morning, 10:30 AM, January 7, 2018. This politically historic Baptist church based in the heart of North Philadelphia stands poised to enter a new chapter in providing community support and spiritual healing.

Reverend Dr. McKinney, an accomplished pastor, community leader, organizer and activist, ministry consultant and faith-based developer, possesses all the components needed to meet the socioeconomic challenges facing Philadelphia, the fifth largest city in the nation.

As Pastor-Elect Dr. McKinney, is in the process of completing his book, “A Prophetic Witness for the Marketplace”, he embraces the legacy of Bright Hope Baptist Church and its longstanding commitment to the Philadelphia community. The legacy of Bright Hope evolves around the late Reverend William H. Gray, III, Senior Pastor Emeritus, former Congressman and former UNCF President, who followed in the tradition of pastoring at Bright Hope as his father and grandfather before him. Dr. McKinney, a graduate from Lane College, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and Political Science, a Master of Divinity degree from Memphis Theological Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministry in the area of Prophetic Preaching from United Theological Seminary, will soon stand in the pulpit and deliver his inaugural sermon facing the world’s largest facial depiction of Christ: a Black face in stained glass that overlooks the entire sanctuary.

Dr. McKinney at 35 is no stranger to meeting challenges that face urban cities. As the innovative leader of Macedonia Baptist Church of Baltimore City, he fought to dismantle the oppressive and systemic barriers of racial and socioeconomic injustice in Baltimore.

As a result of Dr. McKinney’s sound leadership, Macedonia grew and was able to purchase over 30 parcels of property to build a Community Center, Affordable Homes and Mix-use Commercial Development.

In his role as Senior Pastor at Bright Hope, Dr. McKinney will work to apply his vast experience in business and social advocacy here in Philadelphia. Along with his work in the ministry, he also serves as a Graduate Research Supervisor, offering peer and professional counsel to doctoral students at United Theological Seminary.

His passion for social advocacy and urban renewal afforded him the opportunity to serve on the Reentry Advisory Committee for the Baltimore City Police Department, the Local Hiring Advisory Board for Sagamore Development Corporation’s multi-billion dollar Port Covington project along with numerous community focused organizations.

Dr. McKinney looks forward to serving as Senior Pastor of Bright Hope Baptist Church alongside his wife Billiejo and their children Diamond, Darron Jr. and Brayden. Together with the Bright Hope family, Pastor Elect Reverend Dr. Darron D. McKinney, Sr., will restore and continue a ministry filled with spiritual, political and economic impact on the City of Philadelphia.