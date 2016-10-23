Breaking: Bloc Conference to bring 500 Black Millennials from HBCU, Ivy League, universities to Philadelphia

500 Collegiates from HBCU’s and Colleges Across the Nation to Converge in Philadelphia for Bloc Conference ‘16 “Building Black Legacy”

November 11-13, 2016 at University of Pennsylvania and Temple University

Get your tickets now for the Bloc Conference ‘16 “Building Black Legacy” where nearly 500 Black students from historically Black colleges, Ivy League institutions and universities across the nation will converge in Philadelphia on November 11-13, 2016. The 3-day conference will bring black millennials from a variety of academic and career interest together for a weekend of networking, shared wisdom, and powerful resources. Students and professionals attending the conference can get their professional headshots taken, attend the career fair and workshops, receive career prep, talk with representatives from graduate programs and attend engaging panel discussions on staying engaged in pressing community matters as a Black professional

Bloc’s mission is to eliminate the Black collegiate unemployment rate and bridge the gap between standout talent and companies. The conference is open to students, professionals and postgraduates. The conference, now in its second year, is sponsored by DevBootCamp, Microsoft and Uncommon Schools and presented in partnership with Genius in Collaboration PR™.

Founded and incorporated in 2014, Bloc seeks to unite a national bloc, or collective, of black college students and recent grads leveraging their brilliance in the professional space. By bringing black collegians together with resources, connections, companies & graduate programs, we aim to lower the black collegiate employment gap (currently 9.4%) to the national average (5%) by 2025. In doing so, Bloc aims to strengthen the economic foundations of our community and to unite a community that prioritizes communal responsibility along with personal achievement.

To register for the Bloc Conference ‘16 go to ourbloc.co/conference-16.html

Below is the Bloc Conference ‘16 three-day schedule of events taking place at University of Pennsylvania and University of Pennsylvania

FRIDAY| COMMUNITY DAY | University of Pennsylvania



12pm to 6pm: Registration

12pm to 3pm: Professional Headshots

2pm to 4pm: Landing the Job (A conversation with Dan Simpson, Head of University Relations at Jet.Com)

4pm to 5pm: Resume Reviews

3pm to 5pm: Professional Headshots

3pm to 5pm: Intro to Coding with Dev Bootcamp

7pm-10pm: Open Mic Night and Coffeehouse Mixer

SATURDAY | OPPORTUNITY DAY | University of Pennsylvania

9am to 11:00am: Breakfast and Welcome Address (Black Genius Panel)

11:00am to 12:30pm: Career Breakouts

1pm to 2:30 pm: Networking Lunch

3pm to 5pm: Opportunity Fair and Workshops

6pm- 8pm: Building Black Legacy Community Dinner

SUNDAY| FAMILY DAY | Temple University

11am to 3pm: Brunch & College 101 Session with students and parents

For more information or to register for the Bloc Conference ‘16 go to ourbloc.co/conference-16.html