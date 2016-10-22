Black PR Society’s Voter Roundtable Strikes a Cord

“This election is extremely important for Black and Brown people. We have to vote in mass numbers like our lives depended on it because it does.” Asa Khalif, Black Lives Matter

Things Get Heated at Voter Roundtable: Black Lives Matter, Clinton and Trump personal life, women issues among hot button topics

On October 5, The Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society hosted a Voter Roundtable with panelists Asa Khalif from Black Lives Matter (an independent), Calvin Tucker from the Philadelphia Black Republican Council; and Karen Bojar, author of Green Shoots of Democracy in the Philadelphia Democratic Party.

Melony Roy, KYW Newsradio Social Media Editor and Reporter, opened the program setting the tone and audience rules. Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society President Monica Peters moderated the discussion which included a Q&A session with audience members.

“Whoever wins will be appointing over 6,000 officials at every level of federal government,” said Karen Bojar, urging voters to widen their perspective and criteria when deciding whom to vote for.

“These are appointments that do not require Senate approval. That is an incredible amount of power and responsibility,” said Bojar.

The hour-long nonpartisan civic dialogue was livestreamed. Video of the full discussion is now posted on the organization’s website bprsphilly.org and their video channel at vimeo.com/phillybprs

Although the dialogue was heated at times, especially on topics of Clinton and Trump’s private lives and Black Lives Matter, the main theme of the panel was the importance of voting—no matter whom voters may decide to vote for on Election Day. The panelists also stated why they support their perspective candidates for President.

Questions for panelists ranged from millennial votes, undecided and independent voters, women’s issues and race. The conversation ebbed and flowed with panelists bringing up stop-and-frisk, the Central Park Five, free college education, the Bernie Sanders effect and more sensitive topics.

When asked for “a yes or no answer” on whether each panelist supported Black Lives Matter. Responses were:

Calvin Tucker: “I support the concept.”

Asa Khalif: “I support Black Lives Matter 100% and I’m proud to say it”

Author Karen Bojar: [Yes.] “I do as well. We needed a movement like this for a long time.”

Khalif challenged Tucker on his vague response of supporting “the concept” of Black Lives Matter.

Khalif stressed the importance that persons of color vote in November.

“This election is extremely important for Black and Brown people. We have to vote in mass numbers like our lives depended on it

because it does,” said Khalif.

Tucker discussed Trump’s 10-point plan to fight poverty in urban areas and lowering taxes.

“He laid out a plan. If you look at his tax cuts for business, he wants to drive corporate taxes from 39.6% down to 15%. On the individual side he wants to cut our tax rate from 39.1% down to 15%,” said Tucker.

Among guests during the taping were Zymirra Herrin from the Urban Affairs Coalition, Catherine Hicks, co-publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday Sun and Rochelle Bilal, President of the Guardian Civic League.

“I liked the diversity of the panel, it was well balanced,” said Hicks.

“The facts and opinions expressed by the panel, were very informative with helping a voter who may be undecided, make that choice on who they would vote for,” continued Hicks.

During the Q& A, noting that Trump doesn’t approve of minimum wage increase, Rochelle Bilal questioned Tucker’s analysis on the benefit of Trump’s proposed tax cuts for the working class, asking him how those cuts would be meaningful to persons who make minimum wage.

Tucker and Bilal disagreed about how the tax cuts will benefit the working class and the nation.

Bilal thanked President Monica Peters for hosting the important dialogue.

“Thank you for having this forum and enlightening us on it.”

To view the entire voter roundtable discussion go to vimeo.com/phillybprs. For more information about The Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society go to bprsphilly.org.