Image

5:17 AM / Saturday May 13, 2017

PA529
12 May 2017

Black Clergy of Philadelphia endorses Rebecca Rhynhart for Controller

May 12, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rebecca Rhynhart

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity today announced that they are endorsing Rebecca Rhynhart for Controller of Philadelphia.

Rev. Jay Broadnax, President of the Black Clergy said, “The Black Clergy sees a need for change in a city that has one of the highest poverty rates in our nation. We believe there are efficiencies that could be found that would provide needed funding for education and service, and that a fresh and progressive perspective is needed in order to identify those efficiencies. Therefore, the Black Clergy is putting its support behind Rebecca Rhynhart in the race for Controller. Ms. Rhynhart is extremely qualified for the job and has what it takes to aggressively implement progressive change.”

Image

Rebecca said, “I am honored to have the support of the Black Clergy, a critical organization to Philadelphia and so many of our communities across the city. Their support is very important to me and my campaign. I look forward to working with the organization more as Controller next year.”

Rebecca Rhynhart is the most qualified candidate for City Controller in recent history. With 15 years of financial experience, she spent the last nine years working at the City of Philadelphia, first as City Treasurer and Budget Director and then as Mayor Kenney’s Chief Administrative Officer. In her first run for office, Rebecca is the candidate with the independence and qualifications to restore trust, seeking to ensure government works on behalf of all Philadelphians. She is challenging the incumbent controller, Alan Butkovitz, believing that Philadelphians deserve more from their City Controller.

Rebecca has been endorsed by the “Philadelphia Inquirer” and “Daily News,” Governor Ed Rendell, the Laborers’ District Council of Philadelphia and NOW.

The Philadelphia primary will take place this Tuesday, May 16th, 2017.

