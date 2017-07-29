Image

Sunday July 30, 2017

PA529
29 Jul 2017

Beech Scholarship Fund supports African- American students in STEM

ABOVE PHOTO:  Dr. Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies, and Christine Brown, Director of Beech Community Services pictured with scholarship recipients. Student receiving this scholarship currently attend Temple University, Lincoln University, Cheyney University and Community College of Philadelphia.

 

The Beech Scholarship Fund recently provided more than $20,000 in scholarships to students attending local colleges and universities, many who currently major in STEM related fields.

“For many of these students, paying for college is usually the biggest obstacle to obtaining their degree,” states Dr. Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies. “These students are very successful in areas like engineering, and the Beech Scholarship Fund is providing the financial support that these future leaders need to thrive in these careers and one day, pay it forward.”

Image

Nuri Bracey, a scholarship recipient who is currently majoring in engineering at Temple University and interning at the Navy Yard, noted that the Beech Scholarship continues to help him cover the costs of tuition and has helped him make it to his senior year.

In addition to STEM, the scholarship will also support students who are studying abroad, future entrepreneurs, and education leaders. This year’s list of honorees are as follows:

  • Anthony Cobb -Temple University
  • Nuri Bracey – Temple University
  • Chandler Cowen – Lincoln University
  • Donovan Forrest – Temple University
  • Hasina Gibbons – Lincoln University
  • Jasmyne Griffin – Temple University
  • Jelani Hasan – Temple University
  • Arielle Hunt – Temple University
  • Khary Jacobs – Lincoln University
  • Jessika Jessie – Temple University
  • Jazmine Jones – Temple University
  • Sierra King – Community College of Philadelphia
  • Larry Mapp III – Lincoln University
  • Terry Myles Pitman – Temple University
  • Ciani Ross – Cheyney University
  • Fareed Simpson-Hankins – Temple University
  • Kynoebi Simpson-Hankins – Temple University
  • Lamar Thomas – Temple University
  • Dominik Trautz – Cheyney University
  • Jasmine Watts – Temple University
  • Anya Westcott – Lincoln University

The Beech Scholarship Fund (BCS) is in honor of Dr. Bernard C. Watson, John C. Haas, F. Otto Haas, Floyd W. Alston, and Robert W. Smith. Annually, BCS awards a $1,000 scholarship to deserving, minority students of color. The scholarships are awarded to qualifying and deserving high school seniors entering Temple University, Cheyney University, Lincoln University, or Community College of Philadelphia as a full-time freshman, or a current full-time undergraduate student.

For additional information and requirements, families should visit www.beechinterplex.com/bcs_ scholarship.asp or call (215) 763-8824.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff