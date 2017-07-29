Beech Scholarship Fund supports African- American students in STEM

ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies, and Christine Brown, Director of Beech Community Services pictured with scholarship recipients. Student receiving this scholarship currently attend Temple University, Lincoln University, Cheyney University and Community College of Philadelphia.

The Beech Scholarship Fund recently provided more than $20,000 in scholarships to students attending local colleges and universities, many who currently major in STEM related fields.

“For many of these students, paying for college is usually the biggest obstacle to obtaining their degree,” states Dr. Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies. “These students are very successful in areas like engineering, and the Beech Scholarship Fund is providing the financial support that these future leaders need to thrive in these careers and one day, pay it forward.”

Nuri Bracey, a scholarship recipient who is currently majoring in engineering at Temple University and interning at the Navy Yard, noted that the Beech Scholarship continues to help him cover the costs of tuition and has helped him make it to his senior year.

In addition to STEM, the scholarship will also support students who are studying abroad, future entrepreneurs, and education leaders. This year’s list of honorees are as follows:

Anthony Cobb -Temple University

Nuri Bracey – Temple University

Chandler Cowen – Lincoln University

Donovan Forrest – Temple University

Hasina Gibbons – Lincoln University

Jasmyne Griffin – Temple University

Jelani Hasan – Temple University

Arielle Hunt – Temple University

Khary Jacobs – Lincoln University

Jessika Jessie – Temple University

Jazmine Jones – Temple University

Sierra King – Community College of Philadelphia

Larry Mapp III – Lincoln University

Terry Myles Pitman – Temple University

Ciani Ross – Cheyney University

Fareed Simpson-Hankins – Temple University

Kynoebi Simpson-Hankins – Temple University

Lamar Thomas – Temple University

Dominik Trautz – Cheyney University

Jasmine Watts – Temple University

Anya Westcott – Lincoln University

The Beech Scholarship Fund (BCS) is in honor of Dr. Bernard C. Watson, John C. Haas, F. Otto Haas, Floyd W. Alston, and Robert W. Smith. Annually, BCS awards a $1,000 scholarship to deserving, minority students of color. The scholarships are awarded to qualifying and deserving high school seniors entering Temple University, Cheyney University, Lincoln University, or Community College of Philadelphia as a full-time freshman, or a current full-time undergraduate student.

For additional information and requirements, families should visit www.beechinterplex.com/bcs_ scholarship.asp or call (215) 763-8824.