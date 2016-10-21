Image

6:39 PM / Friday October 21, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
21 Oct 2016

Bebashi – Transition to Hope hosts Strength in Voices Vocal Performance Contest Oct. 25

Bebashi – Transition to Hope is pleased to announce the Strength in Voices Vocal Performance Contest audition on Tuesday, October 25th from 5 PM to 9 PM.

After the auditions, Bebashi will handpick five top finalists to compete in front of guests judges on Tuesday, November 1st from 5 PM to 9 PM. Both events will be held at The Draught House at 1432 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The Strength in Voices Vocal Performance Contest is an opportunity for local singers in the Philadelphia area to perform for the community and share their talents. The purpose of the contest is to find an opening act to perform at our “Strength in Numbers Gala.”

This year’s anniversary gala, happening on December 2, 2016 at the Hilton Hotel located on City Avenue, will celebrate 31 years of service in our community.  We will highlight three extraordinary individuals who has contributed to the fight against HIV/AIDS, and has assisted with Bebashi programs, services, and mission. The John Allen Blue awardees are Adam Bruckner, Founder of Philly Restart, Alvin Kingcade, Clinical Director/Physician Assistant at PHMC Care Clinic, and Nancy Asha Molock, Bebashi’s Quality Improvement Committee Member and Author.

Along with the awards presentation will be networking, a seated dinner, and musical performances by Jazmine Sullivan and Blue Magic.

How to Enter the Contest:

Send the following to connect@bebashi.org by October 21, 2016:

  A recent photo

  A link to recent work

  A short bio (max. 250 words)

  Contact info – full name, address, phone number, and e-mail address.

To participate in the contest, you must be 18 years of age or older. Only solo musical acts will be accepted.

About Bebashi – Transition to Hope

Founded in 1985, Bebashi – Transition to Hope is a public health non-profit organization with special interest in serving economically disadvantaged families in Philadelphia. Additionally, Bebashi is a full-service health management agency focused on addressing issues concerning sexual health, breast health, and hunger relief. As the second-oldest AIDS service organization in the Philadelphia region, Bebashi – Transition to Hope was the first organization in the United States to address the AIDS crisis in the African American community. Today, Bebashi is providing sexual health counseling, testing and referrals, medical case management, support groups, breast health, and an emergency food cupboard, serving more than 20,000 people annually within the urban community.

For more information, please visit www.bebashi.org.

