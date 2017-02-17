Image

8:39 PM / Friday February 17, 2017

17 Feb 2017

Ask Mayor Kenny, Feb. 19

February 17, 2017

Dear Mayor Kenney

Are there city programs and services targeting youth, especially young men, who are aging out of the foster care and welfare systems? It seems that so many of these youth between the ages of 16-21 years old need services that will provide them with transitional skills to maneuver adult lives. 

Lisa P., Retired School Teacher, West Philadelphia, Age: 58

Dear Lisa P:

The City’s Department of Human Services has a “One-Stop” self-sufficiency program for youth transitioning to independence called the Achieving Independence Center (AIC). The Center was established to help older youth leaving care make a successful transition to adulthood. At the Center youth develop independent living skills, build a network of social supports, find safe, affordable housing and stable employment before they leave care. The AIC is a collaborative one-stop center that provides access to a full range of independent living services to meet each youth’s individual transition needs.

The Achieving Independence Center is located at 1415 North Broad St. in Philadelphia. To refer a youth call 215-574-9194.

Eligibility

Youth must:

Image

• Be between 14 and 21 years old;

• Be in or have been in out-of-home placement at or after age 14; and

• Have been adjudicated dependent OR dependent and delinquent with shared case management responsibility between DHS and the juvenile probation office.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff