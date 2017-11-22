Image

4:48 AM / Thursday November 23, 2017

PA529
22 Nov 2017

ASIR holds Black and White Formal Gala Fundraiser

November 22, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Image

And Still I Rise Youth Development Center raises funds to purchase facility in the Strawberry Mansion Section of Philadelphia

 

Krisha Coppedge has a passion for children and she believes in divine intervention. That is the very reason she founded her youth development program for children of the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. The program is called ASIR which is an acronym inspired from a poem by Maya Angelou, “And Still I Rise.”

On Saturday December 2, 2017 from 6PM to 11PM, Coppedge will host a formal Black and White Gala at the Wyndham Hotel, 400 Arch Street in Old City Philadelphia. The event will raise much needed capital to help purchase the building in which the program is housed at 3131 West Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132.

ASIR’s mission strives to eliminate the disproportions in education at an early age by implementing quality, innovative, inclusive and flexible learning opportunities. Coupled with their vision to eradicate educational inequalities and social disparities, this empowers their participants to become self-sufficient and competitive in a global economy.

Having garnered partnerships with such prestigious institutions as Temple University (provided computers to ASIR) to Ethel Allen Promise Academy and Strawberry Mansion Faith Based Coalition, Coppedge feels they are well on their way to achieving these goals. However, more help is needed from the community to ensure the building remains and becomes an institution in its own right.

Patty Jackson of WDAS will co-host along with Gary Shepherd as ASIR honors community activists including: Stefan Fester-Eberhardt, principal, Ethel Allen School, Robert K. Reed, executive director, Ali & Helen Salahuddin, African Genesis Institute, Lenora Jackson-Evans, NAC, Tyrone Williams, Community Liaison, NAC and Barbara Coleman, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries.

