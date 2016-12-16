Image

2:33 PM / Friday December 16, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
16 Dec 2016

Alston-Beech Foundation Awards more than $20K during the holiday season

December 16, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The team from Beech Companies (lt-rt: Denise Jefferson-Bailey, Bernard Savage, Kenneth Scott, Larry Griffin, Christine Brown)  (Photo: Courtesy Alston-Beech Foundation)

The Alston-Beech Foundation (ABF) recently awarded more than $20,000 to local non-profits at the bi-annual meeting and luncheon of the “Consortium of Cecil B. Moore” organizations. Non-profits that were recognized have shown considerable efforts to compliment and foster revitalization efforts in the Cecil B. Moore community.

Image

“The holiday seasons are a great time to remember the work of non-profits and their selflessness to support underserved communities,” states Kenneth Scott, President of Beech Companies. “These donations play a huge role to help these non-profits continue the work they are doing – especially important as we prepare to celebrate the holiday season.”

The funds presented to non-profits will be used for a variety of senior, educational, corridor development and science programs. This includes the Urban Affairs Coalition, Smith Memorial Playground and Grands and Parents.

Ken Scott, President of the Beech Companies, photographed with a representative from the Uptown Theater (grant recipient).

Ken Scott, President of the Beech Companies, photographed with a representative from the Uptown Theater (grant recipient). (Photo: Courtesy Alston-Beech Foundation)

To be eligible for the ABF grant, organizations must be incorporated and classified as tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue code and as public charities, under section 509 (a) of that code. For-profit organizations and individuals are not eligible for funding. For the complete list of requirements, organizations should visit www.beechinterplex.com.

Since 2006, the Alston-Beech Foundation has provided grants to support the mission of the Alston-Beech Foundation. This year’s ABF award recipients include:

  Urban Affairs Coalition

  Affordable Housing Center of Pennsylvania

  Wagner Free Institute of Science

  Jr. Music Executive

  Philadelphia Club of Frontiers International

  Jones Memorial CDC

  Smith Memorial Playground

  Musicopia

  Check It Up Basketball

  Clef Club of Performing Arts

  Mother’s In Charge

  Grands As Parents, Inc.

  Uptown Development Corporation

To learn more, please visit www.beechinterplex.com for proposal instructions and to obtain an application.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff