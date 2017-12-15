Image

3:19 PM / Friday December 15, 2017

PA529
15 Dec 2017

It’s Almost Time! Shop & Celebrate At Our 8th Annual Holiday Art Market

December 15, 2017

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 16/17

Image

Noon Till 6 pm

7165 Germantown Ave.

Plan that special surprise with some last minute shopping — all original, unique, handmade crafted goods, keepsakes, and fine art by local Northwest artists that include:

Jane Alpern, Denise Benrahou, Bright Star, Sheila & Deborah Brown, Celeste Caruso, Mary Ann Domanska, Judi Eastburn, Christian Johnson, Bettie Joyner Kleckley, Alise Lauren, Ellen Marcus, Sara Mosley, Lucille Norella, Arleen Olshan, Roberto Rashid, Alana Ratliff-Johnson, Mauricio Riano, Paula Rosenwinkel, Merle Slyhoff, Madeline Rile Smith, Patricia Cousins Smith, Nicki Toizer, and Keisha Whatley.

This two-day curated art fair will fill you with holiday spirit while searching for that extra special gift. You’ll find jewelry, photography, handmade leather goods, fine art, ceramics, fiber art, botanical art, handblown glass, soaps, lotions and cachets, greeting cards, and more.

All while dancing to live music and savoring tasty bites from Little Jimmies while you shop (or just hang out!). And it’s free!

So join us, bring your family, as the Mt. Airy Art Garage brings this all together in the best of all possible places. Remember, this isn’t just an art market…it’s a celebration of our local Northwest arts community.

