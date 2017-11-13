Image

12:53 AM / Tuesday November 14, 2017

PA529
13 Nov 2017

All Eyes on Meek

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 13, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

All Eyes on Meek

By Mariska Jones

Everyone from celebrities to local citizens are weighing in on a Philadelphia judge’s recent sentencing of Philly rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in state prison for repeated violation of his parole. Many are divided on whether the rapper’s sentence is appropriate or unfair.

Tonight at 5 p.m. outside the Criminal Justice Center at 1301 Filbert Street is the highly anticipated “Rally for Meek.”

Celebrities and supporters from near and far are expected to descend upon the center to protest the unfairness of the criminal justice system that is stacked against African Americans and what they feel is a harsh and unwarranted sentence for the Philly rapper’s repeated parole violations.

Meek Mill is signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation management company. During a recent concert performance in Dallas, Jay Z expressed his displeasure.

“He caught a charge when he was, like, 19. He’s 30 now. He’s been on probation for 11 years. F—ing 11 years. Judge gave him two to four years because he got arrested for being on a bike and popping a f—ing wheelie,” said the rap mogul.

Speakers at tonight’s rally, in addition to community activists, include Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins and former Rocafella recording artist Freeway to name a few.  Rumor has it there will be unannounced celebrity speakers voicing their support for Meek Mill.

Philly native Kevin Hart expressed support for his friend on Instagram:

“I’m just taking a second to speak on my friend Meek Mill’s situation and try to bring as much attention to it as I can and asking you guys to go to Justice4Meek.com. Sign the petition, we’re trying to get this sentence re-evaluated. I mean, look, it’s just not fair. Look, the guy’s not perfect. He’s done some things in his past life and he’s been on probation for a large part of that past life and the sentencing he’s getting is stupid.”

However not all are believers that the judge was harsh given Meek’s failing of a drug test and parole violations.  Although many believe the criminal justice system is unfair against minorities, they do not feel that Meek’s case is the cause to rally around.

State Representative Jordan Harris who is scheduled to speak at the rally tweeted this morning:

When a twitter user expressed displeasure with the overwhelming support for the rapper.

Rep Harris responded with the following tweet telling the user to refer to his tweet above. The exchange is below:

Image

The rally is expected to run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Related Posts

Philly judge sentences rapper Meek Mill to 2-4 years in state prison for repeated parole violations Judge ignores recommendation, sends rapper Meek Mill to prison Q&A: A look at action around tough sentencing of juveniles
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor John Hillerman dies at 84

November 12, 2017

📷 Imgarcade LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Hillerman, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck’s freewheeling detective...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff