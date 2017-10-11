Image

7:23 PM / Wednesday October 11, 2017

PA529
11 Oct 2017

Aldi to hold hiring spree Wednesday at every NJ store

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 11, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

NBC10–Every single Aldi supermarket in New Jersey will be holding a one-day hiring event Wednesday in an effort to fill 250 jobs, the company says.

Image

All 42 stores in New Jersey will be hosting hiring events from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. They’re looking especially to fill positions in the upcoming Egg Harbor, Hamilton and Old Bridge locations.

Aldi’s minimum wage and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, according to a company spokeswoman, and significantly higher than the New Jersey minimum wage, which is $8.44 an hour.

Aldi’s wages are: $12 to $12.40 an hour for store associates, depending on location; $12 to $12.40 an hour for shift managers, depending on location, plus an additional $4.25 an hour premium when performing manager duties; $52,000 to $56,160 per year ($25 to $27 an hour, averaging 40 to 50 hours a week), with an opportunity to earn $75,000 to $95,000 a year as store manager.

Applicants must be at 18 years or older to apply, available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and able to lift 45 pounds, according to Aldi.

Aldi was named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.

Related Posts

Aldi, the low-price grocery leader, seeks 50 manager trainees for Philadelphia, South Jersey and Lehigh Valley area stores Why The Container Store pays its workers about $50,000 a year Sen. Tartaglione says PA minimum wage should be $10.10/hour
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Solo travel savings tips for retirees

October 6, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good travel companies that offer good deals for single travelers?...

Food And Beverage

Better Than Takeout — Asian dishes at home

October 6, 2017

Family Features On busy weeknights, it can be easy to opt for Asian staples like beef and...

Entertainment

Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co. amid sexual abuse and harrassment allegations

October 9, 2017

By Jake Coyle, Associated Press Harvey Weinstein, the sharp-elbowed movie producer whose combative reign in Hollywood made...

Health

Winning routines for warding off winter weight gain

October 6, 2017

BPT With cold weather and short days, it’s easy to fall off healthy eating and exercise routines....

Oasis

Grace Baptist Church commemorates 125th Anniversary of fellowship and service

October 6, 2017

During the month of October, Grace Baptist Church of Germantown will celebrate its 125th Anniversary with a...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff