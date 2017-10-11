Aldi to hold hiring spree Wednesday at every NJ store

NBC10–Every single Aldi supermarket in New Jersey will be holding a one-day hiring event Wednesday in an effort to fill 250 jobs, the company says.

All 42 stores in New Jersey will be hosting hiring events from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. They’re looking especially to fill positions in the upcoming Egg Harbor, Hamilton and Old Bridge locations.

Aldi’s minimum wage and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, according to a company spokeswoman, and significantly higher than the New Jersey minimum wage, which is $8.44 an hour.

Aldi’s wages are: $12 to $12.40 an hour for store associates, depending on location; $12 to $12.40 an hour for shift managers, depending on location, plus an additional $4.25 an hour premium when performing manager duties; $52,000 to $56,160 per year ($25 to $27 an hour, averaging 40 to 50 hours a week), with an opportunity to earn $75,000 to $95,000 a year as store manager.

Applicants must be at 18 years or older to apply, available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and able to lift 45 pounds, according to Aldi.

Aldi was named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.