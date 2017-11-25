Image

11:52 PM / Saturday November 25, 2017

PA529
25 Nov 2017

Al Sharpton to visit Meek Mill in state prison in Chester, PA

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 25, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

NBC10–The Rev. Al Sharpton will visit imprisoned rapper Meek Mill on Monday, joining the growing chorus of activists and celebrities who have demanded the Philadelphia musician’s release.

Sharpton, a well-known civil rights activist from New York City, said he planned to visit Mill at Chester State Prison in the small city south of Philadelphia. He talked about the upcoming trip during a rally by his group, the National Action Network (NAN) Saturday in Harlem, New York.

Image

“Just because someone does something that is wrong, does not give you the right to do wrong to them,” Sharpton told a gathering. “The sentence must fit the violation.”

His group, NAN, said in a statement that lending support to Mill is consistent with its long history of “criminal justice reform efforts.”

Related Posts

Philly judge sentences rapper Meek Mill to 2-4 years in state prison for repeated parole violations Lawyers for Meek Mill trying to get him released from prison Judge ignores recommendation, sends rapper Meek Mill to prison
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Nov 30, 10AM: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson to honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 years of the Philadelphia Sunday SUN!

November 25, 2017

Related Posts The Philadelphia Sunday Sun remembers our Publisher J. (Jerry) Whyatt Mondesire on the SUN’s Silver...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff