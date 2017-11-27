Image

7:43 AM / Monday November 27, 2017

PA529
27 Nov 2017

African-American churches found vandalized in New Jersey

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 27, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

📷 ABC7

Pix11, MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. — Authorities are investigating reports of vandalism on churches in New Jersey and are treating them as possible bias crimes.

Church officials notified prosecutors and police in Morristown and Morris Township Saturday that they had fallen victim to vandalism overnight, officials said.

The churches, which are prominently African-American: Church of God in Christ for All Saints, Bethel A.M.E. Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Union Baptist Church, and Morristown Church of Christ, suffered property damage including a broken stained glass window, and broken or damaged exterior signs.

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy tweeted his disgust toward the vandalism,

“Disgusted by reported vandalism of African-American churches across Morristown. These cowardly acts will not shake our faith. They will renew our determination to come together as one NJ.”

Image

Disgusted by reported vandalism of African-American churches across Morristown. These cowardly acts will not shake our faith. They will renew our determination to come together as one NJ. -PM

— Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) November 26, 2017

In response to the incidents, police patrols will be increased at local area churches.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police at 973-538-2200, or Morris Township Police at 973-539-0777. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 973-COP-CALL (973-267-2255), or going online to http://www.morriscrimestoppers.org.

Related Posts

Miss. fire chief: Blaze at African American church was arson New Jersey’s African American History Trail Churches host “UNCF SUNDAY” to help kids stay in college
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Nov 30, 10AM: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson to honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 years of the Philadelphia Sunday SUN!

November 25, 2017

Related Posts The Philadelphia Sunday Sun remembers our Publisher J. (Jerry) Whyatt Mondesire on the SUN’s Silver...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff