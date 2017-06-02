Affordable travels–Megabus offering service from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach

By Monica Peters

If you want to go to Virginia Beach minus the rental car expenses–your wish has come true.

Starting June 5, Megabus will start service from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach, VA.

The 9-hour trip will leave 30th St. Station at 5:45 a.m. daily and arrive in Virgina Beach at 2:40 p.m. For the return trip, the bus leaves Virginia Beach at 4:10 p.m. arriving back in Philadelphia at 12:55 a.m.

You will have to make it an overnight stay in Virginia Beach to get a full day of sun and fun.

You can start purchasing your tickets now with fares as low as $1 (if you’re lucky enough to catch the Megabus online fare for that price) or the standard price of $39 each way at megabus.com

The route makes stops in Washington DC, Baltimore, Richmond, Hampton and Norfolk.

The final stop, Virginia Beach, will be Pacific Avenue and 19th Street, one block from the beach.

If you dont mind the long ride, go for it!

Visit Megabus.com for more information. Happy affordable travels.