ADVERTORIAL: As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation prepares for future challenges, it adds new board members from Philadelphia Eagles, Comcast, Saxbys and More

ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, recently became president of the College’s Foundation Board. Waller (right) is seated next to Malcolm Jenkins, founder of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ellyn Jo Waller, Ed.D., First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, also assumes presidency of Foundation

As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation continues efforts to raise private dollars to fund the 50th Anniversary Scholars Program, it is adding influential new directors, including leading executives from Comcast, Saxbys, Independence Blue Cross, and even Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins.

The new members are expected to be critical in helping the Foundation raise funds in support of student scholarships, programs and experiences that enrich students at the city’s College.Joining the Board this month are Nick Bayer, CEO and founder, Saxbys; Malcolm Jenkins, founder, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, and safety, Philadelphia Eagles; Rasheia Johnson, treasurer, city of Philadelphia; Jill Michal, vice president for Business Transformation, Independence Blue Cross; Priya Roy, associate, Ballard Spahr, LLP; Simran Sidhu, executive director, HIVE; and Michael Soileau, vice president of Planning and Strategy, Comcast.

“We have brought together an amazing group of individuals who understand and remain dedicated to expanding the Foundation’s commitment to transforming lives and empowering students for success,” said Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, educator, community advocate and First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, who recently became the new president of the Foundation. Rounding out the leadership team are Sulaiman Rahman, founder and CEO, DiverseForce, vice president; David Dix, president, Luminous Strategies, treasurer; and, Timothy Spreitzer, senior vice president of public relations, Tierney, as secretary.

This new leadership will be responsible for moving the Foundation forward as it enters its next phase of growth. Reflecting changes that began with the appointment of Dr. Donald Guy Generals as president of the Community College of Philadelphia, and the adoption of a new strategic plan for the College, the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation will undertake new endeavors to support the College’s uncompromising focus on student success.

In recent years, the Foundation has placed the College, and, in fact, the city, in the national spotlight by raising funds for a local version of the Promise scholarship, one that allows deserving high school graduates to attend college without the worry of tuition and fees. “The ultimate goal is to ensure that any eligible Philadelphia high school graduate who wants want to go to college is able to do so,” said Dr. Generals. “Since we launched our Scholars program two years ago, other cities competing against us in the global marketplace have done the same, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston. Raising private dollars to sustain this program is more important than ever.”

The scholars program is open to eligible, college-ready, low-income, city high school students who enter college directly following high school graduation. Students are supported by the scholarship as long as they maintain good academic standing and full-time status for up to three years of completion of an associate’s degree. Since its inception, a total of $374,586 has been awarded to Philadelphia students.

The new members are leveraging new opportunities for the College’s students. Members of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, led by the Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller and Enon’s first lady, Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, recently raised $100,000 on a single Sunday for the 50th Anniversary Scholarship fund.

As the fundraising arm of the College, the Foundation recognizes the College as an important asset for moving people out of poverty, and as a strong advocate for the support of education as a public good. Through its efforts, the Foundation will strengthen its ties to the community and increase support of the College. The Foundation also recognizes the critical role the College plays in workforce development, and will build connections that promote the programs and activities that lead to economic innovation and career readiness.