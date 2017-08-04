Image

1:13 AM / Saturday August 5, 2017

PA529
4 Aug 2017

ADVERTORIAL: As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation prepares for future challenges, it adds new board members from Philadelphia Eagles, Comcast, Saxbys and More

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 4, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, recently became president of the College’s Foundation Board. Waller (right) is seated next to Malcolm Jenkins, founder of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Image

 

Ellyn Jo Waller, Ed.D., First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, also assumes presidency of Foundation

 

As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation continues efforts to raise private dollars to fund the 50th Anniversary Scholars Program, it is adding influential new directors, including leading executives from Comcast, Saxbys, Independence Blue Cross, and even Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins.

As the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation continues efforts to raise private dollars to fund its 50th Anniversary Scholars Program, it is adding influential new members including leading executives from Comcast, Saxbys, Independence Blue Cross, and even Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins. In the above photo,veteran Foundation director Esther Ponnocks, vice president, Community Care and Development Corporation, chats with new director, Michael D. Soileau, vice president, Planning and Strategy, Comcast, who also serves on the College’s Board of Trustees.

The new members are expected to be critical in helping the Foundation raise funds in support of student scholarships, programs and experiences that enrich students at the city’s College.Joining the Board this month are Nick Bayer, CEO and founder, Saxbys; Malcolm Jenkins, founder, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, and safety, Philadelphia Eagles; Rasheia Johnson, treasurer, city of Philadelphia; Jill Michal, vice president for Business Transformation, Independence Blue Cross; Priya Roy, associate, Ballard Spahr, LLP; Simran Sidhu, executive director, HIVE; and Michael Soileau, vice president of Planning and Strategy, Comcast. 

“We have brought together an amazing group of individuals who understand and remain dedicated to expanding the Foundation’s commitment to transforming lives and empowering students for success,” said Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, educator, community advocate and First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, who recently became the new president of the Foundation. Rounding out the leadership team are Sulaiman Rahman, founder and CEO, DiverseForce, vice president; David Dix, president, Luminous Strategies, treasurer; and, Timothy Spreitzer, senior vice president of public relations, Tierney, as secretary.

This new leadership will be responsible for moving the Foundation forward as it enters its next phase of growth. Reflecting changes that began with the appointment of Dr. Donald Guy Generals as president of the Community College of Philadelphia, and the adoption of a new strategic plan for the College, the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation will undertake new endeavors to support the College’s uncompromising focus on student success.

In recent years, the Foundation has placed the College, and, in fact, the city, in the national spotlight by raising funds for a local version of the Promise scholarship, one that allows deserving high school graduates to attend college without the worry of tuition and fees. “The ultimate goal is to ensure that any eligible Philadelphia high school graduate who wants want to go to college is able to do so,” said Dr. Generals. “Since we launched our Scholars program two years ago, other cities competing against us in the global marketplace have done the same, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston. Raising private dollars to sustain this program is more important than ever.”

Priya Roy (standing), an associate with Ballard Spahr, is one of seven new members to join the College’s Foundation Board of Directors. As the fundraising arm of the College, the Foundation recognizes the College as an important asset for moving people out of poverty, and as a strong advocate for the support of education as a public good. Through its efforts, the Foundation will strengthen its ties to the community and increase support of the College.

The scholars program is open to eligible, college-ready, low-income, city high school students who enter college directly following high school graduation. Students are supported by the scholarship as long as they maintain good academic standing and full-time status for up to three years of completion of an associate’s degree. Since its inception, a total of $374,586 has been awarded to Philadelphia students.

The new members are leveraging new opportunities for the College’s students. Members of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, led by the Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller and Enon’s first lady, Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller, recently raised $100,000 on a single Sunday for the 50th Anniversary Scholarship fund.

As the fundraising arm of the College, the Foundation recognizes the College as an important asset for moving people out of poverty, and as a strong advocate for the support of education as a public good. Through its efforts, the Foundation will strengthen its ties to the community and increase support of the College. The Foundation also recognizes the critical role the College plays in workforce development, and will build connections that promote the programs and activities that lead to economic innovation and career readiness.

Related Posts

Fifty Years of Expanding Opportunity: Community College of Philadelphia’s 50th Anniversary Scholarship Fifty Years of Expanding Opportunity: Community College of Philadelphia’s 50th Anniversary Scholarship PECO supports solar energy initiatives at Community College of Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Nia Long has joined the cast of CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles”

August 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Nia Long  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony The United Negro College Fund’s...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Finding help for seniors addicted to opioids

August 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’m worried about my 72-year-old mother who has been taking the opioid medication Vicodin...

Commentary

Donald J. Trump is NOT crazy

August 4, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  Bill Day, Cagle Cartoons   By A. Peter Bailey TriceEdneyWire.com It’s time for television and...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 6

August 4, 2017

All Sign: This week Mercury is at a standstill.  On Wed. it moves into 11° of Virgo...

Health

Fighting the morning clock? Nine no-fail ways to get out the door on time

August 4, 2017

BPT As the sun shines through the curtains, you hit the snooze button again. Suddenly you bolt...

Oasis

The transition is almost over

August 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com When you’re going through a hard time or setback, the enemy tells you...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff