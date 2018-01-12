Image

12:49 AM / Saturday January 13, 2018

PA529
12 Jan 2018

A State of Emergency

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 12, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Sen. John Wozniak, D-Cambria, stands next to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg, Pa. as he signs a package of bills to fight the opioid and heroin crisis, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.  (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP)

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf put the weight of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s emergency services behind the opioid crisis.

By Denise Clay

For many families in Philadelphia, the problem of a loved one fighting addiction to heroin or other opioids is an emergency that demands all hands on deck.

By declaring the opioid crisis a disaster worthy of an emergency management response, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf told these families that not only did he agree with their assessment, but the Commonwealth shared it too.

Image

On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf held a press conference declaring the Commonwealth’s opioid crisis a statewide emergency disaster and announcing a full-court press that includes an enhanced state response, better access to drug treatment, which includes access to naloxone, the drug designed to treat overdoses, and better coordination between health and public safety agencies.

While there has been an improvement in Pennsylvania in terms of the number of overdose deaths from heroin and other opioids, there are still far too many and the state has to act, Wolf said in his announcement.

He’s going to use what he’s got — his power as governor — to get what he wants — a better grip on this growing epidemic.

“While we have made progress in combating the heroin and opioid abuse crisis and drastically expanded Pennsylvania’s response, we are still losing far too many Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “I am taking this step to protect Pennsylvanians from this looming public health crisis, and I am using every tool at my disposal to get those suffering from substance use disorders into treatment, save more lives and improve response coordination.”

There are 13 initiatives connected to this outreach including the establishment of an Opioid Command Center within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, expanded access to prescription drug monitoring, the ability for municipalities to make emergency purchases of naloxone, the drug used to treat opioid overdoses, more resources for families, first responders and others including the ability to leave naloxone with families, and streamlined access to drug treatment, including the use of satellite centers and fee waivers for people who need a birth certificate, and can’t afford one due to homelessness, Sarah Galbally, secretary of policy and planning for Gov. Wolf, said during a press call following the announcement.

The Departments of Health, Drug and Alcohol Programs, PEMA, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the Pennsylvania State Police will be the agencies coordinating the response, Galbally said.

While this series of plans is an ambitious one, it doesn’t include any additional financial resources, Galbally said. Instead, resources for existing programs including Medicaid — which will be needed to pay for indigent rehab beds — from these departments will be utilized, she said.

The state of emergency is expected to last for 90 days.

It’s also just a beginning, Galbally said.

“We know that we’re not going to cure the opioid epidemic in 90 days,” she said.

For places like Philadelphia, whose opioid issues have made national news, this series of initiatives, which also includes better monitoring of opioid prescriptions to keep people from doctor shopping in search of drugs and partnerships with pharmacists to get more naloxone into the hands of families in need, this plan can provide some much needed help, Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

“I commend Governor Wolf for taking this bold step,” Mayor Kenney said. “The crisis is particularly acute in Philadelphia: when the final tally is complete, the number of fatal drug overdoses in the City last year may reach 1,200 – a one-third increase over 2016. I look forward to working with the Governor in the coming weeks and months, along with our partners in the state legislature, to mobilize the resources and additional tools needed to address the scourge of opioids. We cannot afford to wait.”

Related Posts

Black America: A state of emergency without urgency Pa. State budget impasse putting schools at risk Snow emergency declared in Philadelphia: Do not call 911 if car has been moved from emergency route
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gayle King  (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Planning a royal wedding...

Oasis

Zion Baptist Church gives MLK Award to local heroes for Puerto Rican Rescue Mission

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Zion Baptist Church (2015 ©Google)   In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many Philadelphians stepped forward...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Commentary

There are always more victims than one in a police killing

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in New York City police...

Health

Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Shoppers at Medithrive browse cannabis variants on an electronic display during the store’s first day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 14

January 12, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Aquarius to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff