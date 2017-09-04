Image

3:56 AM / Tuesday September 5, 2017

PA529
4 Sep 2017

8 pedestrians struck by car during block party in South Philadelphia

September 4, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) —
Several people were injured during a car crash in South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the 1500 block of Ringgold Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle struck several pedestrians during a block party.

Police say the female driver attempted to go around a group of people, and she informed them the vehicle’s brakes failed.

At least eight people are believed to be seriously injured, and three of them are being evaluated at the scene.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital, a 60-year-old woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Two other victims, a 94-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

Image

Officials say a 21-year-old pregnant woman was also taken to Hahnemann.

The crash remains under investigation.

