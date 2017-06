NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) —

A man has died after being shot 10 times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broad and Somerset streets.

Police say a 66-year-old man was found with 10 gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.