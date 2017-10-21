6-Year-Old Boy Shoots 3-Year-Old Brother Inside Philadelphia Home: Police

📷NBC10

NBC10–A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head by a 6-year-old boy inside a home in the Tioga section of Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 3600 block of N. 18th Street at 3:04 p.m. Police say a 6-year-old boy grabbed a handgun inside the home and opened fire, striking a 3-year-old boy in the left side of his forehead. The toddler was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and is currently in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.