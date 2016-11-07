Stevie Wonder swings through Philly for Free GOTV Concert

ABOVE PHOTO: Stevie Wonder performs during a free concert, in support of Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, at Coda, a Center City dance club in Philadelphia, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The event was sponsored by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

By Amy V. Simmons

Hundreds of people began lining up in ­­­front of the CODA Club on Walnut Street last Friday. Maestro Stevie Wonder was in town for a GOTV event in support of his friend, Hillary Clinton. The nightclub has a capacity of 600, and it was full to the brim. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter introduced the iconic performer and lifelong activist.

As he often does, Wonder spoke passionately about his strong Christian faith, his love for the world and his concern for its future. He made succinct analogies between popular song lyrics and political rhetoric. In his example, he stated that just like recognizing a familiar song after only a few bars and anticipating what comes next, when phrases like “I don’t know why, I just can’t trust her,” are constantly repeated, they take on a cadence of their own — a familiar “rhythm” that ultimately influences what people believe.



“We’re living in a time of soundbites,” Wonder said. “If we’re not paying attention, we can be confused and misled.”

He vouched for the character and compassion of Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton—someone who he has known for many years.

“She’s [Clinton] quiet with what she has done, but she’s done it consistently,” Wonder told the crowd.

He also spoke about her opponent, Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump, referring to him as a “reality personality that is not showing reality.”

The floor shook as he performed some of his greatest hits, including “Sir Duke,” “My Cherie Amour,” and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” interjecting the candidates’ names and GOTV message via tweaking the song lyrics here and there, much to the crowd’s delight.

He spoke with deep concern and love for his youngest child–who is only a year old–and his many grandchildren, the context of this year’s election results.