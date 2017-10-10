Image

5:27 PM / Tuesday October 10, 2017

PA529
10 Oct 2017

22-year-old Temple student killed by Miami Police

NBC10–A Temple University student was shot and killed by police after she allegedly ran her car over a Miami Beach officer Sunday, officials said.

Cariann Denise Hithon, 22, was driving a black BMW at a high rate of speed when she crashed into two vehicles on 12th Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, according to investigators.

Police say she then fled the scene”The car was coming westbound from Ocean on 12th and went through the red light, struck an occupied car on 12th and Collins,” said Dan Oates, the Miami Beach Police Chief.

“At some point, the driver made a decision to speed away and she continued west on 12th Street.”

As she was fleeing from the crash, she struck another vehicle on Lincoln Drive, police said.

Several people surrounded the driver, telling her to get out of the car. Once police arrived on the scene and asked Hithon to get out of the car, she allegedly slammed the accelerator and ran over a police officer.

“One of the cops was in front of the car and when they were yelling at her to get out of the car, she just started the car again,” said Miguel Garcia, a witness.

Police officers then fired several shots at Hithon’s black BMW, striking her.

Image

Both Hithon and the officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the woman later died.

Hithon, from Bowie, Maryland, was in South Florida celebrating her 22nd birthday, a family member told NBC 6. She transferred to Temple University this year and was studying political science and philosophy.

The officer, later identified as David Cajuso, was hospitalized in stable condition and later released.

“Our officer who was injured, we know he lost consciousness at the scene for a period of time,” said Oates. “He is now at the hospital. He is stable and alert but he is being treated for his head injury and undetermined at this time internal injuries.”

Police haven’t released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.

