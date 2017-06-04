Image

10:18 PM / Sunday June 4, 2017

PA529
4 Jun 2017

21, 23 year-old man, woman found shot in the head in car in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made a gruesome discovery Sunday as two people are found dead in a vehicle in the East Mount Airy Section of the city.

Image

The vehicle was found about 4:30 p.m. on Sydney Street near Manfield Avenue.

Authorities say both victims had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

The first victim is a 23-year-old male, and the second a 21-year-old female.

Officials say both victims were pronounced dead on the scene about 5 o’clock.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police.

