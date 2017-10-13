The 2017 Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Carousel Ball

ABOVE PHOTO: Kassa Darge MD, PHD Radiologist in Chief & The William Van Allen Endowed Radiology Chair Professor of Radiology & Surgery and his wife Hama Terele. (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

On October 7, 2017, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) celebrated their recent breakthroughs and publicly launched “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs: The Campaign for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia” at its spectacular, bi-annual Carousel Ball. The ball dates back to 1957 and has raised tens of millions of dollars, making a major impact on the field of pediatric medicine. Millions of children from around the world are reaping the benefits of this pioneering work.

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s “Today Show”, was the evening’s mistress of ceremonies at the black tie-event benefitting cancer immunotherapy. During the course of the program, Guthrie conducted a lighthearted interview with 9-year-old Zion Harvey of Baltimore, who made history at CHOP in 2015 when he became the first child in the nation to receive a bilateral hand transplant. He was accompanied by his mother, Pattie Ray.

The 2017 Carousel Ball, attended by over 650 beautiful ladies in ball gowns and handsome gentlemen in tuxedos, was held at CHOP’s impressive new Roberts Center for Pediatric Research. The state-of-the-art facility — “created to advance the Hospital’s knowledge of genetics, foster collaboration between clinical and research teams and create individualized treatment for children with complex diseases”— is located on the banks of the Schuylkill River on South Street in Philadelphia.

“Now, more than ever, private support is the key to advancing Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s ability to deliver breakthroughs for every child and family,” said Monica Taylor Lotty, CHOP executive vice president and chief development officer. “We are seeking to raise $1 billion by 2020 to fuel CHOP’s ambitions. Every gift, no matter the size, makes tomorrow’s breakthroughs possible. Only with your support can we achieve our vision to make every child healthy.”

“The 2017 Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Carousel Ball set the stage for the launch of “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs: The Campaign for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” a $1 billion fundraising campaign. All event proceeds will benefit the hospital’s cutting-edge cancer immunotherapy program, a revolutionary program offering new hope to children with treatment-resistant childhood cancers,” Taylor Lotty concluded.

Other notables attending the hospital’s signature fundraising event were: Madeline Bell, President and CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Stephan Grupp, M.D., PhD., Section Chief, Cellular Therapy and Transplant, Director, Cancer Immunotherapy Frontier Program, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Aileen and Brian Roberts, Honorary Carousel Ball co-chairs; Lynne and Bill Garbose, Carousel Ball co-chairs; Carol and Jeff Corson, “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs” co-chairs; Mark Fishman, “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs co-chair” and Laurie and Brad Ingerman, “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs” co-chairs.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is among the crown jewels of our city.

According to virtua.org, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation’s first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children’s Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 546-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents.

Congratulations and thank you to all who supported the 2017 Carousel Ball! For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu; and for information about “For Tomorrow’s Breakthroughs: The Campaign for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” please visit: http://www.chop.edu/giving.