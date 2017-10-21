Image

2:45 AM / Sunday October 22, 2017

PA529
21 Oct 2017

2 Officers Hurt, Protesters Arrested Outside Police Chief Convention in Center City

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 21, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: @abaskerville10

Image

NBC10–Two police officers were injured while several protesters were arrested during a demonstration outside the International Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Center City Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of protesters first gathered on Arch and 12th streets near the Pennsylvania Convention Center around noon where the conference is taking place. During the conference, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to police chiefs from cities across the country and encouraged them to forge new relationships between local and federal authorities.

The protesters carried signs that included the words, “No Good Cop in a Racist System,” “No War on the Poor,” “Abolish the Police,” and “IACP has love 4 Nazis.” At some point during the demonstration, a scuffle broke out between some of the protesters and officers, police said. At least two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said several protesters were arrested though they did not reveal how many. They were taken to 9th District police headquarters on 401 N. 21st Street where a crowd of protesters gathered.

Related Posts

Ferguson police chief apologizes to Michael Brown’s parents 3 dead, 3 arrested in violence against counter-protesters in Charlottesville Mayor Kenney leads tribute to fallen police officers and firefighters at City’s annual Living Flame Memorial Service
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Harvey Weinstein has been spreading rumors that Oprah Winfrey said she would offer him support

October 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Harvey Weinstein  (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony According to reports, Harvey...

Seniors

Find Medicare confusing? Start here

October 19, 2017

BPT Navigating Medicare can be challenging. In fact, according to a 2017 UnitedHealthcare survey, nearly 40 percent...

Food And Beverage

Flavorful fall: Five meltingly great grilled cheese recipes for autumn

October 19, 2017

BPT Are you noticing a golden hue to the sunlight, the earthy aroma of bonfires and a...

Entertainment

“Where’s Daddy?” filmmaker Rel Dowdell’s feature film documentary about the child support system premieres at the Kimmel Center on Oct. 27

October 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Writer/author Mister Mann Frisby (l) and filmmaker Rel Dowdell. The topic of child support continues to...

Health

A closer look at vision health

October 19, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Courtesy of Getty Images   Family Features An estimated 4.3 billion people suffer from the...

Oasis

Your turbulent season is ending

October 19, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com Over the weekend, my husband Kenya and I were blessed to visit St....

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff