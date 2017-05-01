Image

7:59 AM / Monday May 1, 2017

1 May 2017

11 homes in Point Breeze destroyed in fire, owned by Ori Feibush

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) —
Fire has damaged several row homes under construction in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of 20th and Wharton streets.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a number of homes.
Video from Action News producer Cheryl Mettendorf, who happened to be in the area shortly after the fire broke out, captured the dramatic scene as flames shot from the upper floors.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the situation under control.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the properties, Ori Feibush, said 11 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Construction on three of the homes had been completed. The others were still being built.

Image

Five were already sold, Feibush said, and one was due to go to settlement Monday.

Firefighters remain on the scene dousing hotspots as fire investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze.

