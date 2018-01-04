Image

10:58 PM / Thursday January 4, 2018

PA529
4 Jan 2018

1 dead after SEPTA train strikes car in Lower Moreland, West Trenton Regional Rail suspended

January 4, 2018

📷: WPVI

Image

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) —
SEPTA’s West Trenton Regional Rail Line has been suspended after a train struck a car on the tracks in Montgomery County leaving one person dead.

Firefighters reported to the 300 block of Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple medic units were called to the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirms at least one man has been killed in the crash.

Service on SEPTA’s West Trenton Line is suspended until further notice.

