Welcome to SUN’s horoscope column

All Signs: Every month, the Moon goes through all 12 signs. Every year, the Sun goes through all 12 signs. Mars, however, takes two years to go through all 12 signs. This means Mars is in your sign for about six weeks once every two years. That’s not very often. In a nutshell, Mars represents energy. Sexual energy, aggressive energy, work energy; plus the energy of the ego – “Me!” “I am!” “I win!” Every time Mars changes signs, it amplifies the energy of a different part of your life. Read on to see what changes you can expect in the next six weeks. In the meantime, if you don’t know what you’re doing – do it neatly.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next six weeks, Mars is at the top of your chart. The last time this happened was in Nov. 2014. The next time will be March 2018. This surely means something. And it does. It means your ambition will be so aroused – you will be PowerPoint on steroids! You will bust your buns working hard to achieve something because you really want to do it. And you will want to do it independently. And you will want the credit! This could stir up problems with coworkers, bosses and parents. Use this energy to make progress where you want to achieve something. However, don’t pay the cost of alienating others. Be cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For the next six weeks, Mars will make you want to travel and explore new ideas. It will energize any creative intellectual work that you do. It will make you identify with your beliefs, especially beliefs about politics, religion and racial issues. Be careful because Mars is just energy, which is not to be confused with logic. In other words, the one who talk the loudest is not necessarily right. Don’t force others to agree with your POV. Instead, use this energy to learn more through study, talking to others and travelling. Basically, the thrust of Mars is to expand and enlarge your present beliefs. (Caution: This is also a time of disputes with the law.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next six weeks, Mars is in the House of Other People’s Money. [The wealth and resources of your partner; where you share money or debt, like inheritances, credit cards, banks, mortgages and all that fun stuff.] Mars will create a strong focus in these areas! You will have strong opinions! You will fight with others about these issues. Oy vey. If you have a confrontation about these issues, you might have to modify your position. Marriage partners might disagree on how to spend money on something. However, Mars will also increase your sex drive! Ah yes! Money and sex. It was ever thus.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the first time since late 2014, Mars is opposite your sign until Nov. 9. When Mars is opposite your sign, it makes you impatient. Partners and close friends seem to be annoying! (Admittedly, this might be true.) Expect increased tension with those who are closest. The upside is that too often, we don’t really say but we mean. We hide our true feelings. We especially hide our petty peeves. So this will be the time to air your grievances and speak up about what upsets you. But if you do this, keep in mind that your objective is to improve the relationship. Right? Why would you do anything else? Who wants to be in a bad relationship?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

During the next six weeks, Mars will bring Leos benefit because it will make you work hard! Suddenly, you will throw energy into a project because you need to complete it. And you will want to do it well so you feel proud! Mars does not promote teamwork. Mars want credit. Mars is singular energy – and downright pushy. Therefore, get yourself in a position where you don’t have to work for others. You want to bust your buns for your own benefit so you look like a star! The other great benefit is that Mars will give you lots of energy to boost your health! Expect to take up a new exercise regime, or at least start jogging in place in front of the fridge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Mars is connected with one’s personal gratification, and can be viewed as selfish. For the next six weeks, you will be more “selfish.” You want fun, pleasure and good times! For the first time in two years, it’s your turn to cry out “I am!” You want to do exactly what you want to do to have fun. (This includes sex.) Physical intimacy will be athletic! Who needs candlelight dinners? Naturally, this makes it harder to work. (“I wanna party!”) It also creates conflict between you and your kids. Be careful here. You are the adult. It doesn’t matter what you say, your kids are going to do what you do. They’re going to act like you act. Pretend to be a grown-up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the next six weeks, Mars will create haywire on your home scene. There will be greater activity where you live due to residential moves, renovations, redecorating projects or visiting guests. If you live with their parents, things will be stressful. And for Libra, this is difficult because you need harmony in your surroundings! You want matching towels in the bathroom, a beautiful colour-coordinated living room, sit-down dinners and domestic peace and harmony. Conflict at home will upset you. Therefore, find ways of buffering and protecting yourself from the chaos around you. Hide somewhere.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next six weeks, you will come on like gangbusters! You will say what you mean and mean what you say! Mostly this will be because you will fervently believe what you say. You will identify with your ideas. The downside is you will be too pushy with others. But the upside is that you will convince and persuade! That means the next month ahead is a fabulous time for those who write, edit, talk, sell, market, act and teach because people will really sit up and listen when you speak! Oh yeah. “Now hear this. Now hear this.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarians always want to get rich quick. And what’s wrong with that? Who wants to get rich slow? In the next six weeks, Mars will stimulate your cash flow and your desire to have things. You will want a beautiful house, car, clothes, plane, boat, TV, furnishings, whatever. That’s because you identify with your possessions. If you have a lot of stuff, you must be “worth more.” But this is not true. You are not your bank account. You are not your furnishings. (I do think I am my car.) The good news is you will work hard to buy what you want; and you will also work hard to take care of what you have. But hey – you can’t have everything. For starters, where would you put it?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Mars is in your sign until Nov. 9. (The last time was was Nov. 2014.) This is a good thing. Because fiery Mars stirs up lots of energy in your life, the first thing you will notice is that there will be increased activity in your world. You will work hard to show the world what you can do. You will be more of a fighter for your rights. That’s because your physical level of energy will be high. The downside is that you might be too bossy. Remember: You get more bees with honey than with vinegar. Don’t be insensitive to the needs and wants of others. Be smart; if for no other reason than the fact that you will need these people in the future. How you treat others is how the world treats you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Mars will be “hiding” in your chart for the next six weeks, stirring up lots of energy behind the scenes in a hidden way. Unfortunately, this can make you might feel irritable. You might do things that create the wrong impression. Past behaviour patterns will resurface, which make you your own worst enemy. The upside is you will be more aware of your self-defeating behaviour and learn how to curb it or stop it. Suggestion: When you are upset with someone and want to blast them – the odds are this is your own projection, which means that instead – do not confront that person. Instead, confront yourself. Tricky, eh?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mars will travel through a public and active part of your chart in the next six weeks boosting the energy of all your relationships, especially friends and groups. Mars will make you super energetic! But hey, this energy does not always lend well to teamwork. But it could. It means you have to coordinate your goals with the goals of others because you will easily take over a team or a group. You will also be a very active member of a physical athletic group. And competitive! Nevertheless, Mars means you want your own personal gratification from what you do. This is a good time to consciously formulate your goals and think about how you want to achieve them. Share your ideas with others to get their feedback. You’re not gonna take a backseat!

