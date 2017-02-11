SUNscpoes for the week of Feb. 12

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Here’s the down low. This week the Sun moves into Pisces, for its four week, once-a-year journey. Mercury is in its favourite sign Aquarius because BOOM! now it can think outside of the box! Both Venus and Mars are hot and saucy in Aries although the weather is cold. Where I live, snow is not common but now it’s everywhere – so beautiful (especially watching someone else shovel it.) Meanwhile there is change and uncertainty. Mercury in Aquarius encourages revolution and petitions; and Aries, of course, wants to fight. But Chicken Little was wrong. The sky is not falling. You have a future and that’s where you will spend the rest of your life. What will it be? Read on MacDuff!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This month, you are strong and aggressive with Mars in your sign. Fortunately, Venus softens this strident energy with diplomacy and charm. Shop for wardrobe items this month. Conversations with younger people, especially in groups, are likely. This is a wonderful year for Aries to marry or explore new partnerships. And it is also your year to get performance ready for big things awaiting you in 2018. Ever since 2010, you have been out of the gate and running. What can you do to be as prepared and skilled to take advantage of what will open up for you next year? (Thinking a summer wedding?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re entering a popular four weeks! (Many of you are involved in secret love affairs.) This window of time is the perfect time to talk to bosses, employers and anyone who can help you advance in your job. Consider what is working and what is not. And lo! Your major luck this year is that you can improve your job and how you earn your money to pay your bills. Work-related travel will increase. Jump on any chance to improve your job because meanwhile, back at the bank, support from others has diminished. This means you have to stand on your strong Taurus feet. Bully for you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Around 2001, you begin to reinvent yourself. By 2007-08, you were putting down roots. But 2017 is your year for a vacation! It’s the best year in over a decade for Geminis to party, explore the arts, enjoy romance, sports events and playful times with children. Actually, Geminis who work in the hospitality industry and the entertainment world will shine! (Lady Gaga is Gemini Rising.) Meanwhile, you have been busting your buns since 2012. However, since 2015, you took the bit in your mouth and started to call your own shots. Yes, you felt empowered. The problem with this is that existing partnerships are challenged by your new approach. This year you will either commit or cut bait.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In the next four weeks, you want to travel because you need a change of scenery. You want to do anything to expand your world or acquire more knowledge. You’re hungry to learn! Meanwhile, relationships with bosses and parents are excellent even though you are ambitious. Since 2003, you have been on a new path. Please note: The biggest opportunity you have in 2017 is your chance to create your dream home. Fix up where you are or buy or rent something better. It’s your luckiest year for real estate in over a decade. Fortunately, because you are working so hard this year – you will get results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You want to talk to close friends and partners now because Mercury is opposite your sign this month. Meanwhile, your current focus is on shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. You gave up a lot during 2003-05; and this year, your optimism for your future is your greatest strength. Make big plans. It’s appropriate to be involved more than usual with children. Although you’re optimistic this year – you are not frivolous. Travel for pleasure appeals in the next four weeks, so get out of town! Explore romance with someone different. (“Scenery is here! Wish you were beautiful.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This week the Sun moves opposite your sign, which means you will need more sleep. Factoid. Your sex drive is strong now because of Venus and Mars. (Oh yeah.) Venus will also help you to get money and goodies from others. Good time to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Admittedly, disputes about shared property might occur. Continue to look for ways to boost your income or get a better paying job this year because they exist. Although you started a new path around 2008, now is the time to solidify your home base. Figure out where you are going to live. You want a home base that is safe and secure for your future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the next four weeks, you will focus on your health and ways to improve your job. Some might even find a better job. But the bottom line is you want to improve every aspect of your life and get better organized. Venus opposite your sign makes relations with others smooth as honey; but Mars makes you annoyed with someone. (Admittedly, they are annoying.) It’s been a new scene since 2010, but now you are in a two-year window where many will change jobs, change homes or both. Ultimately, you want to establish a firm anchor for yourself in the world. Something nice. No more shabby chic. (What about a new sofa? Or maybe a davenport? Or even a chesterfield?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lucky you! This week the Sun ushers you into a four-week window full of parties, vacations, romance, love affairs, sports events and playful times with children. (Yay me!) Accept invitations to party. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Take note: This four-week window is also very creative for you. (Go do that voodoo that you do so well.) In many ways, this year is a time of preparation for you because for the first time since 2006, lucky Jupiter will enter your sign in October. You must get ready! “Shops must be visited. Money must be spent!” What will I wear to the ball? (I heard everyone was dressing tropical.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

After giving up so much is 2012, you are now on your new journey. The next four weeks create a strong focus on home, family and dealing with a parent. You might cocoon at home more than usual because it feels good. Nevertheless, both Venus and Mars want you to party! They will attract romance and social outings to you. This is not surprising because the theme for Sagittarians this year is popularity. What is most important to know is that not only will you enjoy schmoozing with others, all your interactions with others will benefit you as well. (Good to know.) The placement of Mercury this month makes you chatty, busy and eager to take short trips. “Frappe la rue!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

So much is happening. Around 2010-2011 you were on top of your game. This year, once again, despite the fact that circumstances have changed, you are again on top of your game because this year you can put your name up in lights! What I mean by this is that whatever you do this year will bring you applause, kudos, praise, promotions and prizes. Yes, you win! Nevertheless, while all this good stuff is going on, ironically, you are downsizing and letting go of much in your life because you are planning on a new direction in 2018. Meanwhile, the next four weeks are busy with short trips, errands, reading, writing and studying. Plus you have home redecorating plans. So much to do – so little money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a powerful month for you; and it’s a powerful year. Ironically, it’s even going to be an even better year next year! (Mom always liked you best.) In the next four weeks, your focus is on money, cash flow, earnings as well as major expenditures and dealing with the stuff you own. Take an inventory. Be in control of your wealth, assets and possessions. Continue to look for opportunities to travel because this will be your theme for 2017. Who feels more at home in an airport than you? (You wanted to be an astronaut as a kid. Or fly a helicopter.) ) In the next few weeks, you will make money from your words. This is good news for those who write, sell, teach, act and market your ideas. All your communications will be succinct, to the point and successful!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Well, for the next four weeks, it’s all about you, dear Pisces because the Sun is in your sign giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This means you will replenish and restore yourself. It also means you will magically attract favourable situations and people to you. Look for ways to boost your earnings because you can. This will be fortuitous because I see you buying beautiful tchotchkes for yourself and loved ones. Remember that throughout the year, you have the advantage when it comes to dividing something or dealing with shared property or inheritances. Yes, finally, for the first time in over a decade, the world owes you a favour! This is your time of harvest. Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!

www.georgianicols.com