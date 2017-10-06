SUNscopes for the week of Oct. 8

All Signs: This week lucky Jupiter moves into Scorpio. It was last in Scorpio in 2006; and before that in 1994, 1982 and 1970-71. It will stay in Scorpio for a year; after which it won’t return again until 2030 and then 2042. (By then, my back will go out more than I do.) This will be a great blessing for the Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces). And because of a special mathematical relationship, Virgo and Capricorn will also benefit. (Capricorns always get into the act, generally because they own the place.) So yes — this is really big stuff! It doesn’t come along very often. But note: This shift of Jupiter actually brings good fortune to every sign – each in a different way. Tune in and don’t drop out. Let me tell the tale….

Aries (March 21-April 19)

When Jupiter travels through your chart, it magnifies and increases the activity of a particular area that is called a House. (There are 12 Houses in your chart.) The good news for Aries is that as Jupiter changes signs this week, it enters one of your Money Houses! (“Holy Daddy Warbucks!”) This particular Money House is the one in charge of how you get money and wealth from others, including your partner. Therefore, in the next 12 months, it will be much easier to get a loan or a mortgage or to borrow things from other people. You will receive gifts from others; plus they will let you use things that they own. This will help you! One further influence is that your sex drive will be amped! (Money and sex. Wow!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As Jupiter changes signs this week, it is fabulous news for you because Jupiter will now be directly opposite you. Most auspicious! This is a time of culmination. You will have every good chance for success but your success will go beyond material success because Jupiter is not only wealth, it is wisdom and joy. Life will start to have a deeper meaning for you. Obviously, your closest relationships, especially close friendships and partnerships will improve. They will be happier and more supportive. (This applies to business partnerships as well as marriage partnerships.) Speaking of which – you’re looking at a fantastic year to get married!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your health will improve in the next 12-18 months. Great! Health is wealth! Not only will your health be more vigourous and positive in the coming year, you will also have the best opportunity in over a decade to improve your existing job or get a better job. But it will go even deeper than this because you will find that your work will become more fulfilling and enjoyable. You will have a strong sense of purpose because your job will give your life structure and meaning. You will derive great satisfaction from your efforts on the job in a personal way, as well as being pleased because others can see you are excelling at what you do. Not too shabby. (Sounds good to me!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Start planning for a vacation because you have the best chance for a fun vacation that you have had in over a decade! Think about what it is you really want to do, if you could take off for thrills and chills in parts unknown. The coming year also promises romance, love affairs, success in sports and opportunities to express your own artistic creativity. Relations with children will improve; and some of you will expand your world with children – through birth or adoption. Traditionally, the year you are entering is considered one of the happiest in astrology because all kinds of social diversions and adventures that are fun and pleasure will be magnified! You’re entering a truly feel-good year – and you deserve it!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In the next 12-18 months (depending on if you are a July Leo or a later Leo), you will want to do anything and everything to improve your home. If you remain in your home, you will improve it through renovations, redecorating projects and buying beautiful things for where you live. Others will build their dream home or rent something new and bigger; or sell and buy. Whatever the case – you will do everything in your power to create your dream home. When you work with astrology, it’s always easier. So this is the time to improve your own home or improve your real-estate assets. And likewise, your family life will improve as everyone becomes more loving and mutually generous. (Gosh.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are an analytical, intelligent sign. As Jupiter changes signs this week, it ushers in a year for you that will be busier, fast-paced, more upbeat, more positive and in a day-to-day way – just happier! This will come about because you will slowly start to develop a more positive attitude to yourself, to those around you, and even to your daily environment. Communications with others will improve and your plans for the future will be bigger and more ambitious! That’s because your everyday attitude is expanding, and you will be more generous and tolerant of other people’s views. It’s really trippy. You have so much to look forward to!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“Show me the money!” This week Jupiter moves into your House of Earnings. This means that in the next 12 months (or later, if you are born after October 10) you have a wonderful opportunity to boost your earnings. This blessing will be the best it has been since 2006-07. Believe that it will happen because you can make it so. Not only will your earnings increase but your assets and wealth will increase. For example, you might actually buy things for yourself, and the result is that you feel richer and more affluent because you are now driving a new car or wearing new clothes or sitting around in your gorgeous new livingroom. Get it?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Well, of course, the sign that really gets the biggest blessing from Jupiter in Scorpio is you! In the next 12 months, your life will flow more smoothly. You will feel more contented and happy to be in your own shoes. You will appreciate who you are and what you have; and let’s face it, nothing is better than daily appreciation. Because you feel so positive about life, you will probably be more altruistic and caring to those around you. When you’re happier, it’s easier to be generous – it’s that simple. And when you’re generous – the world is generous to you. It’s also that simple. Sweet!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In the next 12 months, you will feel fulfilled because after all, you are the truth seeker of the zodiac. You want the answers to the big questions. Jupiter is your ruler and it will be in one of the most sensitive parts of your chart. You will discover and learn more about different disciplines including spiritual disciplines. Things will happen that strengthen your belief or your faith in a particular discipline. Expect a rewarding year ahead, which of course, will prepare you for when lucky Jupiter enters your own sign! In the meantime, ponder deep questions like – for example, why doesn’t Jason Bourne just Google himself?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a pleasant 12-month window ahead as Jupiter increases the people in your world. You will be more popular! You will make new friends! You will become more involved in groups, clubs and associations. But this is more than just schmoozing with others. The people that you interact with in the next 12 months will also benefit you. In fact, these relationships will be mutually beneficial! You will be instrumental in your community, working through groups, to bring about changes that are important to you. This is also a time when you will give serious thought to your future goals. Jupiter will give you the your confidence to dream big! Yeah — go big or go home!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Once every 12 years, someone has the privilege of experiencing Jupiter travel across the top of their chart. This year it’s your turn. Jupiter will polish your image in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. You might get promotions, accolades, scholarships and awards. You will have a chance to show others what you can do, and you will shine! This is why I glibly say – this is your turn to put your name up in lights! Work-related travel will increase for many. You might also become more involved with foreign countries and people from different cultures. You’re going to eat all this up with a spoon!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Everything that Jupiter represents is what you will have a shot at in the next 12 months. This means you will expand your horizons! You will learn new things by attending schools, universities and colleges. You will travel because all your experiences are intended to broaden your horizons and enrich your experience of life. The next 12 months are all about learning more and getting ready for your chance to win accolades and get the proverbial pat on the back. Think of this as a powerful opportunity to get performance ready for 2019. Follow your intuition and desire to travel and discover new things! Make the effort. Learn as much as you can. Put wishes into action.

