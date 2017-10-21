SUNscopes for the week of Oct. 22

All Signs: This week the Sun moves into Scorpio, which creates a different focus in our lives because as the Sun changes signs (12 times throughout the year) likewise our focus in different areas of our life changes along with it. What is interesting about this particular placement of the Sun is that it is in the same area as Jupiter. Therefore, the opportunities that open up for each of us in the next four weeks, will lay the groundwork for even bigger opportunities that manifest now and in 2018. Keep your eyes open because you don’t want to be waiting at the train station when your ship comes in!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, the Sun will join Jupiter in your Eighth House creating a greater focus on financial issues. Actually, this is good news. It calls your attention to the fact that not only during the next month but also the next year is where you have financial good fortune! You will be able to get a loan or a mortgage more easily than in any other year. Your partner might earn more money. Disputes about inheritances and insurance issues will be favourable to you. Basically, you are in a position where you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others more than you have done in over a decade. Yeah, the gravy train is coming!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The Sun will be sitting across from your sign for the next four weeks, which means it’s as far away from you as it gets all year. Since symbolically, the Sun is your source of energy, this means your energy will be flagging during this window of time. You will need more sleep and more rest. Furthermore, this oppositional Sun forces you to focus on partnerships and close friendships more than usual. The upside is you will have a chance to observe your style of relating to others. You will learn more about how you relate to people. Mercury will also be opposite your sign for the next two weeks indicating you will be involved in discussions about partnerships. Talk, talk, talk!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In the next four weeks, you want to know how to better manage your life. You want to be efficient and productive, which is why you might refine your techniques in doing something. Physical efficiency will be your top priority; but you will have a greater interest in improving your health as well. Admittedly, you might have to work for the benefit of someone because they need your assistance. Basically, as you learn how to work better and smarter – this will increase your opportunities to improve your job or get a better job this year or in 2018, which is something you will definitely do. Likewise, you can also look forward to improved health in 2018. Awriiiight!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s play city for Cancers in the next four weeks! Slip away on a vacation because this is the perfect time to kick up your heels; and you have a strong drive to get out and have a good time. Accept invitations to party! Expect to be more involved with children. Sports events will appeal. You will also value your creative talents more because in this four-week window, you want to feel free to express yourself and just be who you are! It’s the one time of year when it’s important to take time for yourself and become conscious of who you are. A little reflection is a good thing; after all, life is short – and fat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your focus will shift to home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. In fact, many of you will want to cocoon at home. Family discussions will be important, at least in the next two weeks. Not only will there be lots of family involvement, but home repairs are also in the picture. Some of this energy is going to set the stage for your ability and desire to create your dream home in 2018. But you will also enjoy more warmth and happiness within your family dynamic. In fact, family members will be upbeat and mutually generous to each other more than usual. You have much to look forward to!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your daily pace will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with short trips, conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbours plus increased reading, writing and studying. This gives you a demanding tempo that you have to embrace and go along with. Some of you will even squeeze in a quick vacation. (“I can do it all!”) However, another theme that will be running along with all this activity is your desire to clearly communicate something to someone. In fact, in the next four weeks, let clear communications be your goal! Tell someone how you feel about something because this is your chance. “I want a pony and I want to be a ballerina.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will be more intense in the next four weeks. This could be because you see ways to boost your income. but it’s also because you want to have greater control of your life through your possessions and your wealth. You also want to know that you are getting the best use out of what you own. For example, do you own your stuff or does it own you? It’s easy to be a slave to something that you own, and it becomes an albatross around your neck. Aagghh. You also might make a big purchase in the next four weeks and want to show something off. Basically, you want to get ready. (Like the Walt Disney squirrels gathering their nuts for winter.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is your hour! “You look mahvellous dahling, marvelous!” For the next four weeks, the Sun is in your sign boosting your energy and attracting favourable situations and important people to you. This is such a positive time for you that you will feel fabulous. Your health will be good. Your optimism will be strong. The Sun in your sign signals that you’re beginning a new year-long cycle; and Jupiter in your sign, indicates you’re beginning a new 12-year cycle. Relax and enjoy your good fortune, especially in the next month. Secret love affairs might take place for some of you. For the next two weeks, Mercury in your sign will make you talkative and chatty!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next four weeks, the Sun is in a hidden part of your chart. What this indicates is that you will have a greater interest in getting in touch with your subconscious mind to try to figure out how it controls you when you are not aware of it. For example, your unconscious can make you send out a signal that is contrary to what you think you are trying to communicate. This can confuse others. Also, you might become more aware of childhood behaviour patterns that are no longer appropriate. (Like hiding under the desk when the boss comes.) You might also have a greater interest in exploring spiritual or mystical disciplines.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can look forward to a friendly four weeks ahead because your interaction with others will increase in an upbeat, positive way. Many of you will enjoy more popularity! All of you will enjoy warm friendships and better working relationships, especially with groups. People will be cooperative. This is a wonderful window to socialize extensively. However, you can also study your friends because they are a reflection of who you are. Your idealism will be aroused now and you might want to set goals for the future. This is not a time to go it alone. Think about your interaction with others and how well they do or do not fulfil your needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

During the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this occurs. When this happens, it symbolizes that a “spotlight” is shining down on you, which makes bosses, parents and VIPs notice you more than usual. Furthermore, this spotlight is flattering, so you look very capable and competent to everyone even if you don’t do anything special. (Good lighting is everything.) Obviously, you can use this to your advantage! This means that the month ahead is your time to advance your agenda and make your pitch. Explore opportunities that will boost your good name in the coming year!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You need to get outta Dodge in the next four weeks! You’re eager for adventure and stimulation; and you want to see new places and meet new faces. Grab every chance to travel! If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own city. You will also enjoy taking courses or going back to school because this will give you an opportunity to learn something new, which will please you and satisfy your hunger to expand your experience of the world. You might also explore metaphysical, religious and spiritual ideas at this time. Some of you will be involved with the law more than usual or choose to explore opportunities in medicine, publishing and the media. It’s an exciting month ahead!

