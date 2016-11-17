Sunscopes for the week of Nov. 20, 2016

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: In the four weeks ahead, the Sun is in Sagittarius, which is a positive, look-to-the-future sign. And since the US election, we all wonder about the future. Many people don’t know that the Chinese saying, “May you live in interesting times” was actually a curse. However, the true strength of Sagittarius is a hope and optimism for a better future. No one can deny that the future is where we will all spend the rest of our lives. No argument there. And the ultimate optimism is in the old Italian saying: “Since the house is on fire – let us warm ourselves.” And of course, hope is the feeling you have that the feeling you have isn’t permanent.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The next four weeks are a strong time for you with the Sun in your fellow Fire sign. This happens twice a year: four months before your birthday and four months after; and it always gives you a boost of energy because the Sun is energy! Generally, it makes you want to use this energy for pleasure and a fun vacation. Yes! Nevertheless, because things will flow more smoothly, you will accomplish a lot. But do plan to squeeze in some travel time because you are eager to expand your world to get more stimulation and variety. You want to learn new things, meet new people and see new places. Bon voyage!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Depending on the details of your personal life, you feel the need to do some soul-searching. You’re not satisfied with superficial explanations. You want to experience life on a feeling level. You want to really be alive. (Does this make sense?) For many of you, something might have occurred that prompts this serious self inquiry. Meanwhile, on a more mundane plain, in the next four weeks, you will focus on shared property, inheritances and the property and finances you hold jointly with others, especially spouses and business partners. Travel for pleasure appeals. Make plans to get out of town.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is is the only time all year when the Sun is opposite your sign. This means the Sun is as far away from you as it gets all year in your chart. Since the Sun represent energy, you will be more tired than usual and will need more sleep. Accept this and get more rest or you will be grouchy. Like Aries and Taurus, you too, want to travel and get out of town. You want a change of scenery! Meanwhile, the world is generous to you now, which is why you will receive gifts, goodies and favours from others, including loans or mortgages from financial institutions. The next four weeks are one of the best partying months in years! Yay! (No wonder you need more sleep.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are a nester and you value your family. Meanwhile, in the next four weeks, there is much to be done! “Shops must be visited. Money must be spent.” This is why you need to roll up your sleeves and get ready. You want to be efficient. You want to be practical. You want to catch up on loose ends and clean up messy areas. You want to be so effective you know you’re getting the most bang for your buck. This is why you will make To Do lists and survey your realm both at work and at home. Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly; nevertheless, disputes about shared property or shared responsibilities might arise. Oops.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Grab your dancing shoes and anything with sequins because you’re ready to party! Of course, the next four weeks are the holiday season. But it’s important to know that this year you feel more social. You’re eager to schmooze. You want to see people and you want to be seen. Fortunately, relations with coworkers are warm and friendly. Unfortunately, with Mars opposite your sign, relations with partners and close friends are testy. But why ruin your fun? Buy something glamorous to wear. Get ready to enjoy the season; and be patient with those who are closest to you. After all, life is short – and fat.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In the next four weeks, you are busy on all fronts. Many of you will explore chances to boost your income because you have marvellous opportunities to earn more money in the next 12 months. You are also prepared to work hard because of the placement of Mars in your chart. But all is not “work and no play” – au contraire! Venus makes you want to party, explore romance and enjoy the arts and all kinds of social diversions. Meanwhile, without question, your strongest focus is on home, family and your personal life. Get your rest because in the next four weeks, you’ll be busier than a mosquito at a nudist colony.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Oh boy. In the next four weeks, you’ve got people to see, things to do and places to go. You can’t hide from this. You have a jam-packed social calendar staring you in the face. Make plans. Make lists. Write appointments down in your calendar so you can see what you’re doing at a glance. Short trips out of town, plus visits, and conversations with others, and increased reading, writing and studying, and of course, shopping, planning for the holidays, and schmoozing and having fun with your friends (because after all, one has to live) gasp – will keep you jumping. Tweak your home with redecorating ideas and enjoy entertaining friends and family. You want to please yourself. (Buy something exciting to wear.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Like many other signs, you are entering a busy, four-week window of time. For starters, increased activity and chaos on the home front will be distracting. Just cope as best you can and minimize family disputes. (No one wants conflict at home at this time, especially you.) Fortunately, fair Venus will make all your words sweet. Yes, I’m not just saying this. This means the next four weeks are excellent for those who write, sell, market, teach and act because your words are like gold! Speaking of which, your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will increase now; in part, because you have excellent moneymaking ideas. Write them down because when Jupiter enters your sign in Oct. 2017, you’ll be off to the races!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Ta da! The Sun is now in your sign to stay for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Yes, this is your window to rejuvenate and restore yourself. Not only that, the influence of the Sun will attract important people and favourable circumstances to you, which means this is a wonderful window of opportunity for you! Make the most of it. Venus ensures that you can boost your earnings; and most certainly, you will enjoy buying beautiful goodies for yourself and loved ones. Meanwhile, fiery Mars ensures that all your communications with others are bold and direct. You will mean what you say and say what you mean.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Please make a note of the fact that this is a lovely time for you to buy wardrobe items. In fact, this favourable influence will last until Dec. 8. Treat yourself to something because you are a sign who needs respect and status. When you feel you are properly dressed for an occasion, you are more confident and you have more poise. This is important. And as you well know, appearances are everything, especially in today’s society, which tends to put style above substance. Mars ensures that you will work hard to earn your money; and yes, you will be spending it in the next four weeks. Ka-ching! In fact, the next four weeks are the ideal time to strategize and plan what you want for your new year ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are entering a lovely four-week window of time that will be popular. You will enjoy the friendship of others; and you will particularly enjoy your interactions with clubs, groups and associations. These are all important things to you because Aquarius is the sign of friendship. (You enjoy talking to like-minded people who share your aspirations and values.) Fortunately, you will have lots of energy in the coming month because fiery Mars is in your sign until Dec. 20. Try to get more physical exercise to burn off any pent-up steam that might build up within you. Meanwhile, younger people will seek out your guidance and advice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the only time all year when the Sun is at the top of your chart acting like a spotlight on you – in fact, a spotlight that is flattering. This means others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs, admire you and see you as attractive and capable (even if you don’t do anything different). Think of it as a smoke-and-mirrors illusion. And who understands illusion and allure better than you? The next four weeks will also be very social for you. In particular, you will enjoy the company of artistic, creative people. It’s also a fortunate time for you because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Appreciate this good fortune because it doesn’t always come your way.

