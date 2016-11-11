SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 13, 2016

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: The planetary lineup is similar to last week: Sun in Scorpio; Mercury in Sagittarius; Venus in Capricorn; Mars in Aquarius; Jupiter in Libra and Saturn in Sagittarius. This is the hand we’ve all been dealt for the next few weeks. It’s a nice spread. If we include the three outer planets, it means seven of the 12 signs are represented. But the Sun in Scorpio holds sway right now making everything black-and-white. Issues are in stark contrast. We love or we hate. If you need a rest from this intensity – get physical exercise or enjoy the escape of television or movies. I like movies. I saw the most recent Jason Bourne. But it kinda makes you wonder, with all his technical know-how – why doesn’t he just Google who he is?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This continues to be an intense, passionate time. Travel plans tempt you – hanging like a carrot, giving you something to look forward to. Venus continues to make you look good in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, you look so good, some of you will begin a cozy relationship with a boss or someone in a position of authority. Mars makes you more competitive than ever (if that’s possible). This competition could be physical, especially with athletics or group sports. How lovely that you have cozy partnerships and close friendships to look forward to in the coming year. Something to keep you warm and toasty in the long winter nights.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is another reminder that you need more sleep than you usually do. In fact, you need more sleep now than you have needed all year. Acknowledge this and respect this need. (Don’t ignore it.) Meanwhile, discussions about shared property, taxes and debt are happening. Travel for pleasure still looks promising. One of the reasons you can keep all these balls in the air is because Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition as never before. The last time Mars was at the top of your chart was in 2014. No doubt this is a contributing factor to your ability to improve your job this coming year. Meanwhile, romance with someone unusual or different might blossom.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are still in work mode, eager to be active, productive and efficient in everything you do. This suits you just fine because you like to be busy. With your ruler Mercury opposite your sign now, you’re eager to talk to others, especially younger people. Keep your pockets open because fair Venus will pave the way for gifts, goodies and favours from others. Likewise, this is a good time for you to ask for a loan or a mortgage or financial help from a person or an institution. Your sex life is blessed right now as well, which is always a bonus. (For both of you.) Take advantage of any chance to travel or get further training or education because you are still keen to expand your horizons and grab more of life. “I’m so ready!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Lucky Cancers are enjoying opportunities to play, flirt, tease and be prankish. This isn’t always your style, but when you have a chance – you make the most of it. And this month you do have the chance! Accept all invitations to party because you will love social diversions, the arts, sports events and playful times with children. Venus opposite your sign makes relations with others smooth and charming. Even though Mars indicates disputes about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances, it will amp your sex drive. (You win some, you lose some.) Grab every chance to have a big vacation or to slip away on a little one. A change is as good as a rest, no?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A variety of influences keeps you busy this week. Essentially, you want to focus on home, family and your private life. If possible, you want to cocoon at home. Nevertheless, opportunities to socialize, especially with younger people, are at hand. And likewise, opportunities to make more money and schmooze with coworkers will give you chances to improve something at work. Admittedly, with Mars opposite your sign now, it’s easy to be annoyed with others, especially partners and close friends. When these annoying feelings arise, remind yourself this is fleeting, not permanent. You really love these people. Give them a suspended sentence and time off for good behavior because in a matter of weeks, these irritations will be gone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your busy pace continues with short trips, increased reading and writing, lots of errands plus visits and conversations with others. You’re on the go! Fortunately, your ability to communicate to others is tops right now. This is why family discussions are important, including discussions about home repairs. Lovely chances to schmooze and socialize exist for you – including romantic rendezvous’. Despite this busy schedule, you’re busting your buns at work as well! Obviously, all these influences combine to create a situation that will ultimately boost your income this year because that is what is in the cards. Money, money, money!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Life continues to flow easily for you with lucky Jupiter in your sign. You feel content. Regardless of your challenges and regardless of how busy you are, there still seems to be enough time for you to be you. It’s magical. This is the power of Jupiter in your sign. Enjoy it while it lasts (until October 2017). Many of you are entertaining at home now or redecorating or buying beautiful things for your home. This could be in response to your strong desire to party and schmooze with others. You want to enjoy the arts. You want to enjoy playful times with kids. You want a chance to express your love for the good life!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This continues to be a strong time because this is the only time all year when the Sun is in your sign. And when the Sun is in your sign, it’s your chance to replenish and restore yourself for the rest of the year. It also gives you extra power – quite literally. You attract people to you and you magnetize favorable situations your way. It’s not a trick you learned at Hogwarts; it’s the power of the Sun in your sign. Mercury ignites moneymaking ideas and Venus makes you charming with everyone. However, do be patient with family members to avoid disputes. This increased chaos and activity at home can’t be avoided.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

“One foot on Jacob’s ladder and one foot in the fire.” Part of you is hiding and focused entirely behind the scenes, possibly on secretive matters. You are certainly playing it low key. And yet, another part of you is talking to the world, even aggressively, to state your case and push your agenda. Meanwhile, your money scene looks good this week. Not only can you make money, you are spending it as well, especially on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. You continue to get marvellous support from friends and groups. Because of this, be friendly with others because their feedback on whatever you do will help you. Plus you love to be friendly!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your popularity continues this week. Not only will you enjoy popularity with others, you will benefit from these interactions because they will help you modify your future goals. Listen to the input of others because goal-setting is important, and at this time, lucky Jupiter is at the top of your chart, which means people admire you. They see you as better than you see yourself. Therefore, their input will boost your confidence and make you consider more ambitious goals. Sometimes the input of others discourages us and cuts us off at the knees. Right now the reverse is occurring. Believe what others think about you. Meanwhile, shop for wardrobe goodies this week because you will love what you get.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have lots of energy now because fiery Mars is in your sign. “Go get ‘em, Tiger!” Plus the Sun at the top of your chart casts a flattering light on you. (This is the only time all year this occurs.) This is why bosses and VIPs think you walk on water. Combine this with your increased energy and you see that you are unstoppable. Obviously, this is the time to be a hero. Whatever you do will impress people now so go after what you want. Demand the advantage. Young people will be supportive to your ideas and plans. You might also be involved with young people through clubs and associations. (Meanwhile, secret love affairs are flourishing for some.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You still long for a change of scenery. You want to expand your world in an exciting way. If you can’t travel, then take a course or adopt your own routine at home to learn something new, perhaps a language? You want to feel that you are growing and learning and getting more out of life. Conversations with bosses and VIPs are important because Mercury is at the top of your chart. Meanwhile, fair Venus paves the way for supportive relationships with friends and members of clubs and groups. But Mars is hiding in your chart. Be careful because this can make you your own worst enemy. It can ignite childish, self-defeating behaviour. Not in you of course – I’m talking about other Pisces.

