SUNscopes for the week of May 28

By Georgia Nicols

All Signs: Sunday, May 28 has its challenges. We will all need patience to avoid disputes, conflicts and hissy fits. (Patience is the antidote to anger.) On Sunday afternoon, life will feel hard. However, after Sunday, the week will be waaay easier! Glory hallelujah! Early in the week, sudden and unexpected surprises will take place. Things will settle down by Thursday, June 1; but by Saturday – social events and good feelings will create wonderful, fun-filled opportunities for vacations, parties, sports events, entertaining get-togethers, travel and warm gatherings. Make note that the weekend of June 3 & 4 is a great time for fun stuff! (Hey – have you played the game Bureaucracy? That’s where everyone stands in a circle and the first person to do anything loses.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lively, fast-paced week! On Sunday, May 28, your dealings with others, especially siblings, will be difficult. Pull back a little and don’t push too hard because you will just be frustrated. After Sunday’s challenge, you face an exciting week! It will be easy for you to make practical plans, especially regarding travel and further education. Relations with partners and close friends continue to be warm and rewarding. Take advantage of this pleasant week to shop for wardrobe goodies because you will be pleased. By next weekend, you’re ready for action! Expect to be involved in exciting, impromptu social events. Accept invitations to party! Be ready to act quickly and say yes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, Sunday, May 28, you might feel frustrated financially speaking. You might quarrel with someone about finances or possessions. Things will be difficult. Fortunately, this is your toughest day of the week. By Monday, this strain is relieved and things begin to hum along quite nicely for you! Quite likely, you will be more involved in behind-the-scenes activities or doing something quietly by yourself. Thursday, June 1 is an excellent day to do some long-range planning about finances and shared property. By next weekend, you can expect some exciting surprises. Your resourcefulness and your initiative will boost your earnings and assets this week to open new doors for you. Believe in your future!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a strong week for Gemini because both the Sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. Take it easy on Sunday, May 28 because you might be at odds with partners and close friends. Things will be difficult. But hey, after that, it’s a great week! You are energetic, enthusiastic and also fortunate because favourable situations and important people will be attracted to you. Expect to meet unusual people and encounter friends and groups. Someone older will be helpful. The weekend of June 3-4 promises uber fun activities with groups! Accept invitations to socialize with others or attend meetings and conferences because you will enjoy yourself and be stimulated by unusual, new activities. This is the life you love!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This week you continue to do things behind the scenes because you’re playing everything low key. Fear not – that’s just how it should be. Nevertheless, after Sunday the 28th, this is quite an easy week for you; in particular, you will make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, this impression is so positive, some of you will strike up a cozy romance with a boss or someone in a position of power. Midweek make serious plans that can solidify things at work for you. Likewise, you can do something to improve your health. By the end of the week, surprising news from someone at the top will please and delight you. Could this be a promotion? Yes it could.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with friends and groups are a bit sticky on Sunday the 28th, however, the rest of the week will be a fun, social time for Leos! Yay! To begin with, you feel friendly to others and keen to socialize. You might also compete with someone. Meanwhile, surprise opportunities to travel and go places that are unusual and stimulating will please you. Midweek you can make gains in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. By the end of the week, you will definitely enjoy unexpected travel opportunities and chances to meet people from different backgrounds. Get ready for some Leo fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You continue to be high viz. to everyone, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Furthermore, they admire you now, which is why you should take advantage of this and do anything to advance your cause. Ask for what you want because the likelihood that you will get it is a great. Plus your ambition is aroused! These two strong factors mean that this is the time to go for the gold. Meanwhile, unexpected gifts, goodies and favours from others will come your way this week, especially at the end of the week. Act quickly if something happens because your window of opportunity will be brief. Romance is passionate, hot and sexy! Be still my beating heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fabulous time to travel for you because you’re hungry to see new places and feel stimulated by new environments. (Preferably tasteful with excellent service.) Even short trips will please you because essentially, you need a change – that’s all. This week will hold a few surprises with partners and close friends. Midweek, you might make solid plans for the future with someone or get advice from someone older. By the end of the week, unexpected invitations to party and socialize will be stimulating! New friends and new faces will be part of the program. In fact, a friend might have interesting news or do something that surprises you. The bottom line is to push the sides of the envelope and explore more of your world this week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Two broad areas are your primary concern this week. The more mundane focus is to do with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance issues. For some reason, you are involved in dealing with things that other people own. You might have disputes about ownership, debt or the division of labour or expenses. Your other primary focus is quite different. It’s passionate and it sexy! Oh yeah. Your sex drive is pumped now and you might be involved with someone of an age difference. You almost certainly will have surprise opportunities for memorable dalliances. Hmmm. In fact, by the end of the week, unexpected gifts, goodies and favours from others – along with sexy encounters with someone – will keep you dancing for joy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends will be challenging on Sunday, May 28. Cut everyone some slack, including yourself. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Fortunately, the rest of the week is a charmer. By midweek, you might want to make travel plans for the future or use that same energy to make practical plans about any creative project, sports event or child-related activity. By the end of the week, surprise parties, unexpected vacations, and fun social events will take place. Some of your surprises could be sports–related. Whatever the case, next weekend is party time for Sagittarians! Go for Baroque!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Basically, your drive to get better organized and feel like you are on top of things continues to be strong this week. Give life everything you’ve got because Mars will help you. Many of you are driven to get organized at work at this time. Nevertheless, it’s also a great time to redecorate where you live and to entertain at home. In fact, next weekend is a great time for spontaneous, impromptu get-togethers where you live. (Stock the fridge.) Family events will be fun and different. You might buy something new or high-tech for where you live. In fact, this surprising element that impacts your home and family can also bring unexpected real-estate deals your way. Ka-ching!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This continues to be fun city for Aquarius simply because right now you are putting vacations, pleasure and entertainment at the top of your list. Many of you are involved in sports events and also enjoying playful activities with children. Furthermore, your sense of competition is strong! Accept invitations from others to socialize and party because this is the perfect time to do so. Take a fun trip anywhere if you can. By the end of the week, expect your daily routine to suddenly change because of your interaction with siblings, neighbours and relatives. Unexpected, exciting events will land in your lap! Stay loose and ready to act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Life is still about family and getting on top of your home scene for many of you. This could be because of residential moves or major changes at home. Many of you are more involved with a parent than usual. Sunday, May 28 is a poor day for encounters with parents and bosses. Keep a low profile. Fortunately, the rest of the week is great! It looks like there’s lots of activity that will impact your earnings, finances and possessions. You might get a raise or a gift? You might have a new moneymaking idea or want to check out a job? Likewise, you might spontaneously buy things for yourself, especially next weekend. Anything related to technology, modern art and beauty will catch your eye. (Tough to have champagne tastes on a beer wallet.)

www.georgianicols.com